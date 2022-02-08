Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 75, DECATUR 26

At Cassopolis

DECATUR 26

Alex Smith 0, Jesse Baushke 6, Parker Smith 4, Jackson Sikkema 0, Matt Allett 5, Landon Hovenkamp 0, Landon Fisher 7, Landon Rose 4, Nolyn Flowers 0, Zavier Bishop 0, Nolan Gaikis 0. TOTALS: 9 6-17 26

CASSOPOLIS 75

Davion Goins 15, Malichi Ward 2, Alex Dahlgren 4, Daeton Gillam 11, Cole Milirans 3, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 10, Zantrell Grayson 0, Logan Pflug 14, R.J. Drews 2, Jadyn Brown 2, Kenny May 0, Cody Redmond 0. TOTALS: 32 4-5 75

 

Decatur           6          18        25        26

Cassopolis       25        45        64        75

3-point baskets: Decatur 2 (Baushke, Allett), Cassopolis 7 (Gillam 3, Pflug 4). Total fouls (fouled out): 7 (none), Cassopolis 15 (none). Technical Fouls: Decatur 2 (bench). Varsity records: Decatur 5-7, 5-6 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 9-4, 9-2 Southwest 10

 

EDWARDSBURG 63, PLAINWELL 42

At Plainwell

EDWARDSBURG 63

Zach Bartz 2, Jacob Pegura 10, Owen Eberlein 4, Mason Crist 0, Jack Moore 20, Luke Stowasser 19, Isaac Merrill 6, Brendan Byce 2. TOTALS: 19 17-19 63

PLAINWELL 42

Samuel Gibson 12, Holden Deaton 10, Nicholas Marlow 3, Jack Anderson 13, Thai Nguyen 2, Jack Wilson 2. TOTALS: 16 4-6 42

 

Edwardsburg   20        34        53        63

Plainwell           21        27        36        42

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Moore 4), Plainwell 4 (Gibson 2, Deaton 2). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Plainwell 16. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 10-4, Plainwell 11-4

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARSBURG 53, PLAINWELL 30

at Edwardsburg

PLAINWELL 30

Maya Johnson 0, Emma Balkema 2, Grace Pettit 5, Lauren Vanderstelt 16, Lauren Vos 0, Breonnah Buchino 0, Lauren Cramer 3, Renae Jaeger 0, Sophie Munch 0, Haylee Madjan 4. TOTALS: 11 6-8 30

EDWARDSBURG 53

Ella Castelucci 12, Macey Laubach 6, Kaite Schaible 3, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 13, Lindsey Dalenberg 1, Abby Bossler 12, Caitlin Tighe 6. TOTALS: 22 5-6 53

 

Plainwell           8          16        22        30

Edwardsburg   8          21        37        53

3-point baskets: Plainwell 2 (Pettit, Cramer), Edwardsburg 4 (Ka. Schaible, Markel 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Plainwell 8 (none), Edwardsburg 13 (none). Varsity records: Plainwell 7-6, Edwardsburg 15-0

 

DOWAGIAC 40, ALLEGAN 24

At Dowagiac

ALLEGAN 24

Aly Ricketts 0, Makayla Rogers 8, Carlee Rynearson 0, Charlie Wedge 0, Beja Dangermond 0, Katelyn Vanatter 13, Aubrey Evans 2, Madyson Groth 1, Zoey Bronkema 0, Bre Auger 0, Alexis Macherzak 0, Carla Sagues 0. TOTALS: 7 8-13 24

DOWAGIAC 40

Josie Lock 5, Calley Ruff 5, Makayla Hill 0, Maggie Weller 8, Damia Brooks 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 22. TOTALS: 13 13-21 40

 

Allegan            5          10        13        24

Dowagiac        3          15        30        40

3-point baskets: Allegan 2 (VanAtter 2), Dowagiac 1 (Lock). Total fouls (fouled out): Allegan 23 (Groth), Dowagiac 15 (Hill). Varsity records: Allegan 2-14, Dowagiac 3-13

 

VICKSBURG 55, NILES 47

At Niles

VICKSBURG 55

Karyna Lewis 2, Emma Steele 8, Scarlett Hosner 10, Kayla Mottl 6, Torie Barga 2, Maddie Diekman 9, Kendra Cooley 8, Hannah Devries 9, Makayla Allen 1. TOTALS: 23 6-14 55

NILES 47

Kamryn Patterson 11, Elly Matlock 3, Amara Palmer 16, Natalie Lucero 5, Brynn Lake 10, Ayshia Smith 0, Bree Lake 0, Kaylynn Radecki 2. TOTALS: 20 3-12 47

 

Vicksburg        17        29        43        55

Niles                12        20        34        47

3-point baskets: Vicksburg 3 (Hosner 1, Devries 1, Diekman 1), Niles 4 (Matlock 1, Palmer 1, Lucero 1, Brynn Lake 1). Total fouls: Vicksburg 12, Niles 15. Varsity records: Vicksburg 10-5, Niles 6-9

 

CASSOPOLIS 67, DECATUR 49

At Decatur

CASSOPOLIS 67

Jania Williams 0, Ella Smith 3, Alexis Millirans 5, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 13, Atyanna Alford 21, Jadin Wolfe 8, Makayla Robinson 7, Mackenzie Boyer 8. TOTALS: 28 5-10 67

DECATUR 49

Breanna Franks 4, Abby Baushke 2, Lauren Orgrin 3, Gracie Smith 5, Morgan Hall 11, Leah Bauschke 22, Sienna Potter 2. TOTALS: 15 18-36 49

 

Cassopolis       17        40        60        67

Decatur           13        27        40        49

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 6 (Alford 3, Robinson 2, Millirans 1), Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 26 (Williams, Murray), Decatur 12. Varsity records: Cassopolis 9-6, 8-5 Southwest 10; Decatur 3-12, 3-10 Southwest 10

 

BOWLING

Girls Results

NILES 18, OTSEGO 12

At Niles

Baker Game 1

Niles 128 Otsego 127

Baker Game 2

Niles 152, Otsego 123

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,246 pins, Otsego 668 pins

 

Niles Results

Kaitlyn Hopper 119, Anna Kennedy 78, Joslyn Maples 103, Kaelynn Smith 139, Chevelle Jaynes 408, Ilyee Wirick 83, Angel Walsh 135, Adpracion Rader 96

 

Boys Results

NILES 24, OTSEGO 9

At Niles

Baker Game 1

Niles 155, Otsego 127

Baker Game 2

Niles 208, Otsego 176

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,588 pins, Otsego 1,585 pins

 

Niles Results

Adam Jackson 296

Conner Weston 355

Nathan Ryman 124

Preston Sharpe 380

Mohammed Jaber 99

Trenton Phillips 334

More Newsletter Sports

SMC recruiting gallery to be renamed Wolverine Mutual Insurance Hall of Champions

Roundup: Bucks win BCS title; Dowagiac’s Simpson claims third Wolverine championship

Edwardsburg boys, girls sweep rival Dowagiac

Bucks win sixth straight game

Print Article