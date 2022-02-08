Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 9
Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 75, DECATUR 26
At Cassopolis
DECATUR 26
Alex Smith 0, Jesse Baushke 6, Parker Smith 4, Jackson Sikkema 0, Matt Allett 5, Landon Hovenkamp 0, Landon Fisher 7, Landon Rose 4, Nolyn Flowers 0, Zavier Bishop 0, Nolan Gaikis 0. TOTALS: 9 6-17 26
CASSOPOLIS 75
Davion Goins 15, Malichi Ward 2, Alex Dahlgren 4, Daeton Gillam 11, Cole Milirans 3, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 10, Zantrell Grayson 0, Logan Pflug 14, R.J. Drews 2, Jadyn Brown 2, Kenny May 0, Cody Redmond 0. TOTALS: 32 4-5 75
Decatur 6 18 25 26
Cassopolis 25 45 64 75
3-point baskets: Decatur 2 (Baushke, Allett), Cassopolis 7 (Gillam 3, Pflug 4). Total fouls (fouled out): 7 (none), Cassopolis 15 (none). Technical Fouls: Decatur 2 (bench). Varsity records: Decatur 5-7, 5-6 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 9-4, 9-2 Southwest 10
EDWARDSBURG 63, PLAINWELL 42
At Plainwell
EDWARDSBURG 63
Zach Bartz 2, Jacob Pegura 10, Owen Eberlein 4, Mason Crist 0, Jack Moore 20, Luke Stowasser 19, Isaac Merrill 6, Brendan Byce 2. TOTALS: 19 17-19 63
PLAINWELL 42
Samuel Gibson 12, Holden Deaton 10, Nicholas Marlow 3, Jack Anderson 13, Thai Nguyen 2, Jack Wilson 2. TOTALS: 16 4-6 42
Edwardsburg 20 34 53 63
Plainwell 21 27 36 42
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Moore 4), Plainwell 4 (Gibson 2, Deaton 2). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 10, Plainwell 16. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 10-4, Plainwell 11-4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARSBURG 53, PLAINWELL 30
at Edwardsburg
PLAINWELL 30
Maya Johnson 0, Emma Balkema 2, Grace Pettit 5, Lauren Vanderstelt 16, Lauren Vos 0, Breonnah Buchino 0, Lauren Cramer 3, Renae Jaeger 0, Sophie Munch 0, Haylee Madjan 4. TOTALS: 11 6-8 30
EDWARDSBURG 53
Ella Castelucci 12, Macey Laubach 6, Kaite Schaible 3, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 13, Lindsey Dalenberg 1, Abby Bossler 12, Caitlin Tighe 6. TOTALS: 22 5-6 53
Plainwell 8 16 22 30
Edwardsburg 8 21 37 53
3-point baskets: Plainwell 2 (Pettit, Cramer), Edwardsburg 4 (Ka. Schaible, Markel 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Plainwell 8 (none), Edwardsburg 13 (none). Varsity records: Plainwell 7-6, Edwardsburg 15-0
DOWAGIAC 40, ALLEGAN 24
At Dowagiac
ALLEGAN 24
Aly Ricketts 0, Makayla Rogers 8, Carlee Rynearson 0, Charlie Wedge 0, Beja Dangermond 0, Katelyn Vanatter 13, Aubrey Evans 2, Madyson Groth 1, Zoey Bronkema 0, Bre Auger 0, Alexis Macherzak 0, Carla Sagues 0. TOTALS: 7 8-13 24
DOWAGIAC 40
Josie Lock 5, Calley Ruff 5, Makayla Hill 0, Maggie Weller 8, Damia Brooks 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 22. TOTALS: 13 13-21 40
Allegan 5 10 13 24
Dowagiac 3 15 30 40
3-point baskets: Allegan 2 (VanAtter 2), Dowagiac 1 (Lock). Total fouls (fouled out): Allegan 23 (Groth), Dowagiac 15 (Hill). Varsity records: Allegan 2-14, Dowagiac 3-13
VICKSBURG 55, NILES 47
At Niles
VICKSBURG 55
Karyna Lewis 2, Emma Steele 8, Scarlett Hosner 10, Kayla Mottl 6, Torie Barga 2, Maddie Diekman 9, Kendra Cooley 8, Hannah Devries 9, Makayla Allen 1. TOTALS: 23 6-14 55
NILES 47
Kamryn Patterson 11, Elly Matlock 3, Amara Palmer 16, Natalie Lucero 5, Brynn Lake 10, Ayshia Smith 0, Bree Lake 0, Kaylynn Radecki 2. TOTALS: 20 3-12 47
Vicksburg 17 29 43 55
Niles 12 20 34 47
3-point baskets: Vicksburg 3 (Hosner 1, Devries 1, Diekman 1), Niles 4 (Matlock 1, Palmer 1, Lucero 1, Brynn Lake 1). Total fouls: Vicksburg 12, Niles 15. Varsity records: Vicksburg 10-5, Niles 6-9
CASSOPOLIS 67, DECATUR 49
At Decatur
CASSOPOLIS 67
Jania Williams 0, Ella Smith 3, Alexis Millirans 5, Quianna Murray 2, Zaniya Dodd 13, Atyanna Alford 21, Jadin Wolfe 8, Makayla Robinson 7, Mackenzie Boyer 8. TOTALS: 28 5-10 67
DECATUR 49
Breanna Franks 4, Abby Baushke 2, Lauren Orgrin 3, Gracie Smith 5, Morgan Hall 11, Leah Bauschke 22, Sienna Potter 2. TOTALS: 15 18-36 49
Cassopolis 17 40 60 67
Decatur 13 27 40 49
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 6 (Alford 3, Robinson 2, Millirans 1), Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 26 (Williams, Murray), Decatur 12. Varsity records: Cassopolis 9-6, 8-5 Southwest 10; Decatur 3-12, 3-10 Southwest 10
BOWLING
Girls Results
NILES 18, OTSEGO 12
At Niles
Baker Game 1
Niles 128 Otsego 127
Baker Game 2
Niles 152, Otsego 123
Regular Matches
Niles 1,246 pins, Otsego 668 pins
Niles Results
Kaitlyn Hopper 119, Anna Kennedy 78, Joslyn Maples 103, Kaelynn Smith 139, Chevelle Jaynes 408, Ilyee Wirick 83, Angel Walsh 135, Adpracion Rader 96
Boys Results
NILES 24, OTSEGO 9
At Niles
Baker Game 1
Niles 155, Otsego 127
Baker Game 2
Niles 208, Otsego 176
Regular Matches
Niles 1,588 pins, Otsego 1,585 pins
Niles Results
Adam Jackson 296
Conner Weston 355
Nathan Ryman 124
Preston Sharpe 380
Mohammed Jaber 99
Trenton Phillips 334