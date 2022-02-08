Breaking and entering arrest made in LaGrange Township

DOWAGIAC — A 37-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering at a LaGrange Township home Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a delayed breaking and entering in the 21000 block of Carlton Drive at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies were informed a large number of items were stolen from the residence, including a boat. Through investigation, deputies were able to conduct a search warrant in the 27000 block of Redfield Road, Ontwa Township.

While conducting the search warrant, deputies located the stolen boat and a large amount of the stolen property. A 37-year-old male was later arrested for breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cass County Felony Detectives, The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, Cass County K-9 unit and the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.