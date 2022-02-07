Cassopolis youth wrestlers place 13 at Vicksburg tournament

VICKSBURG — Thirteen members of the Cassopolis Youth Wrestling Club placed at the Vicksburg Bulldog Tournament Feb. 2.

Taking first place were Dane Boynton and Knox McCoy. Finishing second were Jesse Lemon and Tyler Haines, while Lucas Bloss, Maxwell Matulewicz, Baze Goins, Vin Borsa, Noah Boynton and Christopher Davison all finished third.

Taking fourth place were Kaysen McCoy and Claton Bussey.