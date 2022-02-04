Niles man gets jail time for meth possession

CASSOPOLIS — A Niles man was sentenced to a year in jail for possession of meth in Cass County Court Friday.

Shaun Northrop, 35, of North Seventh Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 99 days served. He must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 29, 2021, during a traffic stop in Edwardsburg. He can serve his sentence in any penal institution as he faces charges in Indiana as well. This was his eighth felony conviction and he’s been to prison before.