Cass, Van Buren residents may be eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests

LAWRENCE — There is now another opportunity for some Cass and Van Buren County residents to receive free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests delivered to their home.

The Rockefeller Foundation has created the “Project ACT” initiative, which collaborates with state and local public health departments, CareEvolution, Amazon, and at-home Ag test manufacturers. The program offers free, at-home delivery of rapid tests to consumers in participating locations through online ordering by consumers themselves.

Only certain cities and townships are eligible to receive delivery of free at-home COVID-19 tests. This was established through a risk assessment, based on the areas with the highest cases, and low access to testing facilities. Most zip codes in Cass and Van Buren counties are eligible. Please visit accesscovidtests.org/ to order your tests.

Testing is a vital tool to combat the spread of COVID-19, officials said. If you have a resident has symptoms, or has been around someone who is positive for COVID-19, they should get tested as soon as possible. By getting tested, they protect the health and wellbeing of the people around them, officials added.

This service makes the process as easy as possible for Van Buren and Cass County community members. To answer any questions that may arise, some frequently asked questions have been answered below.