Buchanan upsets Brandywine in BCS regular-season finale

NILES — Visiting Buchanan knocked off arch rival Brandywine in the BCS Athletic Conference regular-season wrestling finale Thursday night, 39-36.

The Bucks and Bobcats finish the regular season at 4-1, while South Haven finished tied for third at 3-2 with Eau Claire. Buchanan is hosting the BCS Tournament Saturday, where the league championship will be decided.

Brandywine and Buchanan had to wait an extra day to wrap up the regular season as Wednesday’s match was postponed by inclement weather.

In the showdown for first place, the two teams only wrestled four actual matches. There were nine forfeits and a double forfeit at 140 pounds.

Buchanan got the better of the forfeits, 5-4, while the two teams split the contested matches 2-2.

The Bobcats’ Mathieu Veach pinned Buchanan’s Sadie Holloway in 30 seconds at 112 pounds, while Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff pinned the Bucks’ Leland Payne in 5:04 at 152 pounds.

Buchanan’s wins came at 171 pounds where Brayden Sebasty pinned the Bobcats’ Doug Hawley in 5:15, and Dean Roberts decisioned Brandywine’s Cael VanSandt 3-2 at 285 pounds.

BUCHANAN 39, BRANDYWINE 36

At Niles

103: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Mathieu Veach (BW) p. Sadie Holloway 0:30; 119: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 130: Hunter Weinberg (BU) wins by forfeit; 135: Walker Barz (BU) wins by forfeit; 140: Double forfeit 145: Alan Reybuck (BU) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Leland Payne 5:04; 160: Jackson Starnes (BU) wins by forfeit; 171: Brayden Sebasty (BU) p. Doug Hawley 5:15; 189: Alex Weinberg (BU) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Dean Roberts (BU) d. Cael VanSandt 3-2

Final Regular Season Standings

Buchanan 4-1

Brandywine 4-1

South Haven 3-2

Eau Claire 3-2

Lawrence 2-3

Berrien Springs 1-4

River Valley 0-5