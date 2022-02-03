Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 3

Published 12:56 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Scott Novak

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                       Division       Overall

Three Rivers                4-1                   9-4

Edwardsburg              3-2                   8-4

Dowagiac                    3-2                   7-5

Sturgis                         1-3                   6-6

Niles                            0-3                   3-8

 

BCS Red Division

Brandywine                 2-1                   8-4

Berrien Springs          2-1                   6-5

Buchanan                    1-2                   7-5

South Haven               0-1                  2-8

 

Southwest 10

Centreville                   9-0                   9-1

Comstock                    7-2                   7-3

Cassopolis                   7-2                   7-4

Hartford                      5-4                   6-5

White Pigeon              5-4                   5-4

Decatur                       4-5                   4-6

Bloomingdale            4-5                   4-7

Mendon                      3-6                   3-8

Marcellus                   0-9                   0-9

Bangor                       0-9                   0-1

 

Scoring Leaders

                                            G      PTS        AVG

Ryan Young, Buch.          12        276        23.0

Henry Weller, Dow.        10        192        19.2

Davion Goins, Cass          11        157        14.3

Nate Orr, Bran.                12        161        13.4

Luke Stowasser, Edw.     12        139        11.6

Jacob Pegura, Edw.         12        135        11.3

Jeramiah Palmer, Bran.  10        112        11.2

Cole Weller, Dow.           12        125        10.4

Daishean Jamison, Cass 11        111        10.1

Carson Knapp, Bran.       12        120        10.0

 

AP STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

  1. Detroit King {5} (10-1) 75
  2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (10-2) 70
  3. Muskegon (10-0) 62
  4. Grand Rapids Northview (10-0) 57
  5. Detroit Catholic Central (8-3) 50
  6. Detroit Cass Tech (11-2) 50
  7. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (8-3) 41
  8. Detroit U-D Jesuit (7-4) 41
  9. Warren De La Salle (9-3) 33
  10. Rockford (11-1) 26

Others receiving votes: Ann Arbor Huron 24, Hamtramck 22, Detroit Renaissance 17, North Farmington 12, Grand Blanc 6, River Rouge 6, Grand Haven 5, East Lansing 2, Gibraltar Carlson 1

 

Division 2

  1. Williamston {3} (12-0) 73
  2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) 65
  3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central {2} (12-1) 58
  4. Ferndale (8-2) 56
  5. Parchment (12-0) 53
  6. Croswell-Lexington (12-0) 51
  7. Benton Harbor (11-1) 48
  8. Marshall (11-1) 39
  9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0) 38
  10. Freeland (11-0) 21

Others receiving votes: Onsted 20, Romulus Summit Academy 19, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14, Carrollton 13, Battle Creek Pennfield 8, Ovid-Elsie 8, Olivet 6, Standish Sterling Central 5, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Grand Rapids Christian 2

 

Division 3

  1. Flint Beecher {4} (10-1) 74
  2. Menominee {1} (11-1) 69
  3. Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) 58
  4. Ecorse (7-1) 54
  5. Reese (10-2) 53
  6. Bad Axe (11-1) 44
  7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (10-0) 42
  8. Vandercook Lake (11-0) 41
  9. Benzonia Benzie Central (9-1) 40
  10. Schoolcraft (9-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 26, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 24, Blanchard Montabella 7, Maple City Glen Lake 5, Painesdale Jeffers 5, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 5, Mesick 4, Napoleon 4, Centreville 4, Detroit Loyola 3, Ishpeming Westwood 3, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 2, Hemlock 2, Carson City-Crystal 1

 

Division 4

  1. Southfield Christian {3} (10-1) 72
  2. Ewen-Trout Creek {2} (9-0) 67
  3. Rudyard (10-0) 63
  4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (10-0) 61
  5. Powers North Central (10-1) 53
  6. Hillman (10-0) 46
  7. New Buffalo (11-1) 38
  8. Munising (11-1) 33
  9. Bellevue (9-1) 31
  10. Onaway (9-0) 24

Others receiving votes: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 23, Genesee Christian 20, Ellsworth 15, Eau Claire 13, Buckley 12, Lake Leelanau St Mary 7, Deckerville 7, Colon 4, Clarkston Everest Catholic 4, Wakefield-Marenisco 3, Three Oaks River Valley 2, Norway 2

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                         Conf.            Overall

Edwardsburg               6-0                   13-0

Sturgis                          3-2                   7-6

Three Rivers                2-4                   3-11

Niles                             2-2                   5-8

Dowagiac                    0-5                   2-12

 

BCS Red Division

Brandywine                 3-0                   13-1

Buchanan                    3-1                   12-2

South Haven               0-2                   3-8

Berrien Springs          0-3                   1-11

 

Southwest 10

Bloomingdale             10-1                 12-1

Hartford                      10-1                 11-2

Mendon                       9-2                   11-2

Cassopolis                   7-4                   8-5

Centreville                  7-4                   7-6

Marcellus                    6-5                   8-5

Comstock                    3-8                   4-9

Decatur                       2-9                   2-11

White Pigeon            1-10                 1-12

Bangor                        0-11                 0-13

 

Scoring Leaders

                                             G       PTS       AVG

Ellie Knapp, Bran.             14        265      18.9

Macey Laubach, Edw.      13        211      16.2

Amara Palmer, Niles        12        165      13.8

Alanah Smith, Dow.         12        165      13.8

Katie Schaible, Edw.        13        175      13.5

Kamryn Patterson, Niles 13        172      13.2

Ella Castelucci, Edw.        13        172      13.2

LaBria Austin, Buch.         12        131      10.9

Miley Young, Bran.           14        151      10.8

Atyanna Alford, Cass        12        126      10.5

Caitlin Tighe, Edw.            13        134      10.4

 

AP STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

  1. Hudsonville (4) (11-2) 72
  2. West Bloomfield (1) (12-1) 71
  3. Hartland (11-1) 64
  4. Midland Dow (11-1) 61
  5. Dearborn Divine Child (12-1) 54
  6. Parma Western (12-1) 49
  7. Rockford (12-1) 42
  8. Grosse Pointe North (10-1) 36
  9. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-2) 32
  10. Wayne Memorial (11-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Saline 20, Holt 12, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 11, Byron Center 10, Battle Creek Lakeview 8, Dexter 8, East Lansing 8, Detroit Renaissance 5, Gibraltar Carlson 3, Holland West Ottawa 3, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3, DeWitt 2, Utica 1, Haslett 1, Temperance Bedford 1

 

Division 2

  1. Detroit Edison (4) (5-1) 74

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (12-1) 70

3. Frankenmuth (11-1) 68

4. Redford Westfield Prep (12-1) 62

4. Lansing Catholic (13-0) 62

6, Newaygo (12-1) 48

7. Portland (11-1) 45

8. Tecumseh 12-0) 40

9. Houghton (12-1) 32

10. Lake Fenton (10-1) 23

10. Edwardsburg (13-0) 23

Others receiving votes: Ovid-Elsie 14, Otsego 12, Chelsea 10, Detroit Country Day 7, Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Romulus 4, Marine City 4, Onsted 3, Williamston 3, Sparta 1, Standish-Sterling 1

 

Division 3

  1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (5) (11-0) 75
  2. St. Ignace (11-2) 68
  3. Kent City (13-0) 68
  4. Maple City Glen Lake (13-0) 67
  5. Sandusky (13-0) 58
  6. Niles Brandywine (12-1) 54
  7. Calumet (11-1) 52
  8. Hart (11-1) 34
  9. Brooklyn Columbia Central (10-2) 28
  10. Harbor Springs (12-1) 25

Others receiving votes: Jonesville 24, Lake City 15, Reese 14, Watervliet 12, Schoolcraft 12, Sanford-Meridian 11, McBain 9, Harbor Beach 8, Hemlock 6, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6, Flint Beecher 3, Leslie 2, Traverse City St. Francis 2, Morley-Stanwood 1, Buchanan 1, Bad Axe 1

 

Division 4

  1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (13-0) 75
  2. Fowler (10-1) 69
  3. Gaylord St. Mary (11-0) 63
  4. Plymouth Christian Academy (11-3) 57
  5. Posen (11-0) 52
  6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-3) 49
  7. Athens (10-1) 46
  8. Baraga (12-1) 40
  9. Carney-Nadeau (11-1) 38
  10. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Pickford 24, Mendon 9, Mackinaw City 9, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 8, Coleman 8, Pittsford 8, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Saginaw Nouvel 5, Colon 3, Munising 2

 

More Sports

Bucks win sixth straight game

SMC wrestling signs Coloma’s Ishmael

Roundup: Bobcats, Rangers picks up road wins

Roundup: Hartford tops Rangers, Vikings fall at St. Joe

Print Article