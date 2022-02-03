Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 3
Published 12:56 am Thursday, February 3, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Division Overall
Three Rivers 4-1 9-4
Edwardsburg 3-2 8-4
Dowagiac 3-2 7-5
Sturgis 1-3 6-6
Niles 0-3 3-8
BCS Red Division
Brandywine 2-1 8-4
Berrien Springs 2-1 6-5
Buchanan 1-2 7-5
South Haven 0-1 2-8
Southwest 10
Centreville 9-0 9-1
Comstock 7-2 7-3
Cassopolis 7-2 7-4
Hartford 5-4 6-5
White Pigeon 5-4 5-4
Decatur 4-5 4-6
Bloomingdale 4-5 4-7
Mendon 3-6 3-8
Marcellus 0-9 0-9
Bangor 0-9 0-1
Scoring Leaders
G PTS AVG
Ryan Young, Buch. 12 276 23.0
Henry Weller, Dow. 10 192 19.2
Davion Goins, Cass 11 157 14.3
Nate Orr, Bran. 12 161 13.4
Luke Stowasser, Edw. 12 139 11.6
Jacob Pegura, Edw. 12 135 11.3
Jeramiah Palmer, Bran. 10 112 11.2
Cole Weller, Dow. 12 125 10.4
Daishean Jamison, Cass 11 111 10.1
Carson Knapp, Bran. 12 120 10.0
AP STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
- Detroit King {5} (10-1) 75
- Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (10-2) 70
- Muskegon (10-0) 62
- Grand Rapids Northview (10-0) 57
- Detroit Catholic Central (8-3) 50
- Detroit Cass Tech (11-2) 50
- Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (8-3) 41
- Detroit U-D Jesuit (7-4) 41
- Warren De La Salle (9-3) 33
- Rockford (11-1) 26
Others receiving votes: Ann Arbor Huron 24, Hamtramck 22, Detroit Renaissance 17, North Farmington 12, Grand Blanc 6, River Rouge 6, Grand Haven 5, East Lansing 2, Gibraltar Carlson 1
Division 2
- Williamston {3} (12-0) 73
- Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) 65
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central {2} (12-1) 58
- Ferndale (8-2) 56
- Parchment (12-0) 53
- Croswell-Lexington (12-0) 51
- Benton Harbor (11-1) 48
- Marshall (11-1) 39
- Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0) 38
- Freeland (11-0) 21
Others receiving votes: Onsted 20, Romulus Summit Academy 19, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14, Carrollton 13, Battle Creek Pennfield 8, Ovid-Elsie 8, Olivet 6, Standish Sterling Central 5, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Grand Rapids Christian 2
Division 3
- Flint Beecher {4} (10-1) 74
- Menominee {1} (11-1) 69
- Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) 58
- Ecorse (7-1) 54
- Reese (10-2) 53
- Bad Axe (11-1) 44
- Riverview Gabriel Richard (10-0) 42
- Vandercook Lake (11-0) 41
- Benzonia Benzie Central (9-1) 40
- Schoolcraft (9-2) 30
Others receiving votes: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 26, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 24, Blanchard Montabella 7, Maple City Glen Lake 5, Painesdale Jeffers 5, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 5, Mesick 4, Napoleon 4, Centreville 4, Detroit Loyola 3, Ishpeming Westwood 3, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 2, Hemlock 2, Carson City-Crystal 1
Division 4
- Southfield Christian {3} (10-1) 72
- Ewen-Trout Creek {2} (9-0) 67
- Rudyard (10-0) 63
- McBain Northern Michigan Christian (10-0) 61
- Powers North Central (10-1) 53
- Hillman (10-0) 46
- New Buffalo (11-1) 38
- Munising (11-1) 33
- Bellevue (9-1) 31
- Onaway (9-0) 24
Others receiving votes: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 23, Genesee Christian 20, Ellsworth 15, Eau Claire 13, Buckley 12, Lake Leelanau St Mary 7, Deckerville 7, Colon 4, Clarkston Everest Catholic 4, Wakefield-Marenisco 3, Three Oaks River Valley 2, Norway 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Edwardsburg 6-0 13-0
Sturgis 3-2 7-6
Three Rivers 2-4 3-11
Niles 2-2 5-8
Dowagiac 0-5 2-12
BCS Red Division
Brandywine 3-0 13-1
Buchanan 3-1 12-2
South Haven 0-2 3-8
Berrien Springs 0-3 1-11
Southwest 10
Bloomingdale 10-1 12-1
Hartford 10-1 11-2
Mendon 9-2 11-2
Cassopolis 7-4 8-5
Centreville 7-4 7-6
Marcellus 6-5 8-5
Comstock 3-8 4-9
Decatur 2-9 2-11
White Pigeon 1-10 1-12
Bangor 0-11 0-13
Scoring Leaders
G PTS AVG
Ellie Knapp, Bran. 14 265 18.9
Macey Laubach, Edw. 13 211 16.2
Amara Palmer, Niles 12 165 13.8
Alanah Smith, Dow. 12 165 13.8
Katie Schaible, Edw. 13 175 13.5
Kamryn Patterson, Niles 13 172 13.2
Ella Castelucci, Edw. 13 172 13.2
LaBria Austin, Buch. 12 131 10.9
Miley Young, Bran. 14 151 10.8
Atyanna Alford, Cass 12 126 10.5
Caitlin Tighe, Edw. 13 134 10.4
AP STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
- Hudsonville (4) (11-2) 72
- West Bloomfield (1) (12-1) 71
- Hartland (11-1) 64
- Midland Dow (11-1) 61
- Dearborn Divine Child (12-1) 54
- Parma Western (12-1) 49
- Rockford (12-1) 42
- Grosse Pointe North (10-1) 36
- Farmington Hills Mercy (11-2) 32
- Wayne Memorial (11-1) 23
Others receiving votes: Saline 20, Holt 12, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 11, Byron Center 10, Battle Creek Lakeview 8, Dexter 8, East Lansing 8, Detroit Renaissance 5, Gibraltar Carlson 3, Holland West Ottawa 3, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3, DeWitt 2, Utica 1, Haslett 1, Temperance Bedford 1
Division 2
- Detroit Edison (4) (5-1) 74
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (12-1) 70
3. Frankenmuth (11-1) 68
4. Redford Westfield Prep (12-1) 62
4. Lansing Catholic (13-0) 62
6, Newaygo (12-1) 48
7. Portland (11-1) 45
8. Tecumseh 12-0) 40
9. Houghton (12-1) 32
10. Lake Fenton (10-1) 23
10. Edwardsburg (13-0) 23
Others receiving votes: Ovid-Elsie 14, Otsego 12, Chelsea 10, Detroit Country Day 7, Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Romulus 4, Marine City 4, Onsted 3, Williamston 3, Sparta 1, Standish-Sterling 1
Division 3
- Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (5) (11-0) 75
- St. Ignace (11-2) 68
- Kent City (13-0) 68
- Maple City Glen Lake (13-0) 67
- Sandusky (13-0) 58
- Niles Brandywine (12-1) 54
- Calumet (11-1) 52
- Hart (11-1) 34
- Brooklyn Columbia Central (10-2) 28
- Harbor Springs (12-1) 25
Others receiving votes: Jonesville 24, Lake City 15, Reese 14, Watervliet 12, Schoolcraft 12, Sanford-Meridian 11, McBain 9, Harbor Beach 8, Hemlock 6, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6, Flint Beecher 3, Leslie 2, Traverse City St. Francis 2, Morley-Stanwood 1, Buchanan 1, Bad Axe 1
Division 4
- Portland St. Patrick (5) (13-0) 75
- Fowler (10-1) 69
- Gaylord St. Mary (11-0) 63
- Plymouth Christian Academy (11-3) 57
- Posen (11-0) 52
- Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-3) 49
- Athens (10-1) 46
- Baraga (12-1) 40
- Carney-Nadeau (11-1) 38
- Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-2) 28
Others receiving votes: Pickford 24, Mendon 9, Mackinaw City 9, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 8, Coleman 8, Pittsford 8, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Saginaw Nouvel 5, Colon 3, Munising 2