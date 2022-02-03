July 23, 1924 — Jan. 24, 2022

Adele R. Pytel, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born July 23, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Stephy (Luszkowicz) Pytel. She also was preceded in death by all seven of her siblings and one infant son, Timothy.

Affectionately known as “Babci,” she has left to cherish her many memories, her son, Peter Karlowicz (Nikki Shelton), of Niles; granddaughters, Lauren Cornelius (Dustin), of Niles, and Katie Herm (Matt), of Niles; and four great-grandchildren, Libby Cornelius, Owen Herm, Ella Cornelius and Elliott Herm, all of Niles, Michigan.

Adele was a fun, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived alone in her home until she was 95. The last couple years of her life were spent at the Cass County Medical Care Facility where she received incredible care from a very dedicated team of heroic individuals.

Adele’s long and adventurous life covered all of the letters of the alphabet.

Amazing; Apple pie maker (the best); Animal lover (chickens, roosters, lamb, skunk, cats and dogs with a welcome mat to feed all neighborhood animals); Adventurous. Basketball Mom; Baseball mom. Carpenter; Change saver for her grandchildren for Christmas; Caring; Compassionate; Casino. Drove carloads of kids to Wildwood and Steel Pier for fun; Disciplinarian; Dedicated. Energetic always. Fun; Football watcher “go, go, go!!!”. Grandmother; Great Grandmother; giving; “Gus” name of most of her dogs. Housebuilder (two); Harmonica player; Help anyone in need; Happy- always. “I have my first million” – her thoughts in response to being healthy and happy every day; Innovative; Ice cream lover!; Ingenious. Jovial; Jack of all trades. Keflies maker (cherry – best ever); “Kick your ass” if you did something wrong; Kind. Laugh – loud, best and infectious; Log cabin builder (two)(one with brick fireplace); Life of the party. Mom (best ever); Memorable-very!; “Maggie” name of most of her cats. Never a dull moment with her. One of a kind. Polish; Polka dancer; Polish songs; Polish cuss words. Quick. Running all the time – why walk? Slot machines; Stubborn; Shoveling snow off the roof and the driveway; Strong. Tree cutter with chainsaw; Tractor rides with her grandkids; Treehouse builder with Tarzan swing; Tough as nails. Unselfish always; Unforgettable. Versatile – never encountered anything she could not do. Wedding day emergency room and polka – rushed to the ER in the morning and danced polkas that same evening at her granddaughter’s wedding. Xylophone player – not really, but could have been. Youthful; “Yanci, what are you doing in there? That’s my closet not the bathroom!” Zest for life.

She now is dancing and laughing in heaven with her parents, especially her mom, after exactly 97-and-one-half years of adventures on earth. We love and miss you Babci, but rest assured your countless memories will live on forever and we NEVER will forget you.

Per her request, no services are being held. Memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Cass County Medical Care Facility.

