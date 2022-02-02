Scott N. Barney, of Dowagiac

Feb. 29, 1984 — Jan. 25, 2022

Scott N. Barney, 37, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Scott’s name may be made to the family, in care of Robert Barney, for the trust fund for Scott’s son, Ethin Barney, or to the donor’s choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Scott was born Feb. 29, 1984, to Robert Barney and Tina Jasper in Niles. He was a graduate of Dowagiac High School. Scott worked for American Axel in Three Rivers. He enjoyed going to the gym and body building. Most of all, Scott loved spending time with his family, especially his son, Ethin Barney.

Scott is survived by his father, Robert Barney; son, Ethin Barney; siblings, Christine (Chris Guntle) Barney and Shawn King; nephew, Cannon Guntle; and grandmother, Karen Jasper; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Jasper; grandparents, Kenneth Jasper, Clearance and Esther “Leota” Furey and Harold and Mary “Red” Barney.