John Parker, of Niles

July 13, 1939 — Feb. 1, 2022

John O. “Whitey” Parker, 82, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Willows Assisted Living in Saint Joseph, Michigan from complications of dementia.

John was born in Evanston, Illinois to the late John O. Parker III, and Betty Burt (Brown) on July 13, 1939. After graduating from Niles High School in 1957, he was drafted into the United States Army. He later married the love of his life, Barbara L. Huss, in Dowagiac, on June 10, 1970. John also achieved his Associate’s degree in accounting from Southwestern Michigan College and his family celebrated his accomplishments.

John was an avid golf player and even after his grandsons would help him on the course later in life, he still beat them in the game. John enjoyed entertaining friends in many feisty games of euchre with his bride being an incredible hostess. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and coaching his boys in Rocket Football. John was a collector of baseball cards, postcards, stamps, and coins.

John was preceded in death by his devoted parents, his loving bride Barbara, brothers Allen Parker, Bill Parker, and Ed Parker, his grandson Jonah Alan Mitchel Bounds, and granddaughter Alison Marie Bounds.

John is survived by his children, Todd (Sheryl) Bounds, of Dowagiac; Tracy (Dan) Bounds-Dalton, of Florida; Robert Bounds, of Niles; John Bounds, of Niles; and Wendra Johnson, of Indiana. John enjoyed his 13 grandchildren very much and taught them to play football and basketball at a young age. His 11 great-grandchildren will hear wonderful stories of their Papa for years to come; siblings, Richard (Judy) Parker of Niles, Ruth (Mike) Adams of Kingsford, Michigan, Jane Hoyet, of Niles; along with numerous nieces, and nephews that will miss him very much.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions would be warmly welcomed by the Brian Parker Memorial Foundation, as John was a huge advocate for his nephew’s memory.

