Jan. 22, 1928 — Jan. 27, 2022

Jack Thomas Hemminger Sr. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital, Niles, just days past his 94th birthday.

Born Jan. 22,1928, in Sterling Illnois to John and Anna (Messer) Hemminger. He was the third of five children.

He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1946.

He served in the Army in the 7th Calvary

Regiment as a machine gunner stationed in Japan 1946-1947.

On Sept. 18, 1948, he married Joyce Marie Hill. He is survived by their six children,

Victoria (Bill) Eberhard, Jack Hemminger Jr., Pamela Wright, Debra (Bob) Lotsbaich, Sandra (Mark) Weber, and Christopher (Stephanie) Hemminger. 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews,

and special friends Duane Wregglesworth, Wayne Writer and Donnie Mackey and his furry canine companion “Sammie”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Hemminger his former wife, brothers Bernard, James, Gail, sister Rita Murphy, Grand Daughter Andrea Hemminger, daughter-in-law Diane (Jack Jr) Hemminger and son-in-law Ricky Wright.

Jack worked and retired after 47 years from Electro Voice.

From 1970 -2000 Jack was very active with the indoor Buchanan Floor Hockey League in Buchanan. During this time, he coached many generations of Buchanan’s young children, including two generations of his own family.

As a resident of Buchanan, he spent many summers at the family cabin in Kalkaska -later to spend the past 30 years in Kenton Mi in the U.P., where he lived out his passion for hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He most recently returned to the Berrien County Area.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan Mi.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held June 18, 2022, at Faith Victory Fellowship Church 13369 Main St Buchanan Mi 49107.

Jack’s family would like to thank the following for their exceptional help and assistance in caring for him: Horizon Health Care of Ontonagon Mi, West Woods of Niles Staff, Spectrum Lakeland of Niles and Caring Circle of Lakeland.

In Lieu of flowers Memorial can be made to:

Buchanan Floor Hockey League, 401 W. Chicago St., Buchanan, MI 49107

Paws of Hope, PO Box 13 Stevensville MI 49127

Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, Saint Joseph, MI 49085.