Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 2

Published 2:58 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 61, DOWAGIAC 36

At Dowagiac

BUCHANAN 61

Cade Preissing 11, Jason Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 2, Macoy West 11, Connor Legault 1, Dillon Oatsvall 10, Ryan Young 20, Paul VanOverberghe 0, Brady Thompson 6, Troy Holloway 0. TOTALS: 27 3-9 61

DOWAGIAC 36

Cole Weller 0, Mason Peck 8, Octavious Brooks 1, Josh Winchester-Jones 9, Jordan Hardin 10, Lamone Moore 8, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 0. TOTALS: 13 5-9 36

 

Buchanan        12        29        47        61

Dowagiac        10        20        28        36

3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Preissing 2, Thompson 2), Dowagiac 5 (Winchester-Jones 3, Moore 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 14 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 7-5, Dowagiac 7-4

 

BRANDYWINE 65, PAW PAW 38

At Paw Paw

BRANDYWINE 65

Jamier Palmer 8, Carson Knapp 10, Tyler Deming 5, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 7, Nate Orr 9, Conner Dye 3, Byron Linley 9, Jaiden Spitler 0, Robert Whitting 0, Owen Hulett 0, Caiden Wagley 3, Carter Sobecki 2. TOTALS: 28 3-7 65

PAW PAW 38

Joe Miller 5, Ashton Toliver 16, Max Crawford 2, Tyler Southworth 1, Caleab VanDusen 4, Caden Stipes 2, Cullen Silvester 4, Carter Plangger 4. TOTALS: 15 4-9 38

 

Brandywine     16        30        45        65

Paw Paw         7          14        30        38

3-point baskets: Brandywine 6 (Knapp 2, Deming 1, Orr 1, Linley 1, Wagley 1), Paw Paw 4 (Toliver 3, Miller 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Paw Paw 10. Varsity records: Brandywine 8-4, Paw Paw 0-13

 

CASSOPOLIS 88, HARTFORD 54

At Hartford

CASSOPOLIS 88

Davion Goins 24, Malachi Ward 6, Alek Dahlgren 0, Daeton Gillam 14, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 2, Logan Pflug 11, R.J. Drews 12, Kenny May 4. TOTALS: 35 7-8 88

HARTFORD 54

Aaron Lopez-Robles 2, Christopher Fillmore 2, Zach Truelove 14, Kaden Johnson 23, Ernesto Rodarte 1, Tanner Kinchen 10, Owen Pitcher 2. TOTALS: 22 5-12 54

 

Cassopolis       20        48        73        88

Hartford          10        22        43        54

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 11 (Gillam 4, Pflug 3, Drews 2, Goins 2), Hartford 5 (Truelove 4, Johnson 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 17, Hartford 8. Varsity records: Cassopolis 7-4, 7-2 Southwest 10; Hartford 6-5, 5-4 Southwest 10

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 47, CASSOPOLIS 33

At Cassopolis

HARTFORD 47

Descenya Rodarte 3, Gillian Kuehnle 7, Khashya McCoy 6, Vanessa Delarosa 12, Alexis Snodgrass 19. TOTALS: 22 2-7 47

CASSOPOLIS 33

Jania Williams 2, Ella Smith 7, Alexis Millirans 0, Zaniya Dodd 6, Atyanna Alford 11, Jadin Wolfe 2, Makayla Robinson 3, Mackenzie Grayson 2. TOTALS: 13 4-6 33

 

Hartford          11        19        38        47

Cassopolis       14        20        27        33

3-point baskets: Hartford 1 (Rodarte 1), Cassopolis 3 (Smith 1, Alford 1, Robinson 1). Total fouls: Hartford 11, Cassopolis 8. Varsity records: Hartford 11-2, 10-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 8-5, 7-4 Southwest 10

 

ST. JOSEPH 45, NILES 37

At St. Joseph

NILES 37

Kamryn Patterson 10, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 13, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 2, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 14 7-10 37

ST. JOSEPH 45

Avery Blomgren 5, Caroline Veine 9, Jaslynn Ward 6, Tess Kapelke 2, Cailynn Junk 15, Karly Klael 8. TOTALS: 20 3-11 45

 

Niles                10        20        29        37

St. Joseph        24        29        35        45

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Patterson 2), St. Joseph 2 (Blomgren 1, Veine 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (Matlock), St. Joseph 9. Varsity records: Niles 5-8, St. Joseph 9-3

 

