Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 2
Published 2:58 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 61, DOWAGIAC 36
At Dowagiac
BUCHANAN 61
Cade Preissing 11, Jason Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 2, Macoy West 11, Connor Legault 1, Dillon Oatsvall 10, Ryan Young 20, Paul VanOverberghe 0, Brady Thompson 6, Troy Holloway 0. TOTALS: 27 3-9 61
DOWAGIAC 36
Cole Weller 0, Mason Peck 8, Octavious Brooks 1, Josh Winchester-Jones 9, Jordan Hardin 10, Lamone Moore 8, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 0. TOTALS: 13 5-9 36
Buchanan 12 29 47 61
Dowagiac 10 20 28 36
3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Preissing 2, Thompson 2), Dowagiac 5 (Winchester-Jones 3, Moore 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 14 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 7-5, Dowagiac 7-4
BRANDYWINE 65, PAW PAW 38
At Paw Paw
BRANDYWINE 65
Jamier Palmer 8, Carson Knapp 10, Tyler Deming 5, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 7, Nate Orr 9, Conner Dye 3, Byron Linley 9, Jaiden Spitler 0, Robert Whitting 0, Owen Hulett 0, Caiden Wagley 3, Carter Sobecki 2. TOTALS: 28 3-7 65
PAW PAW 38
Joe Miller 5, Ashton Toliver 16, Max Crawford 2, Tyler Southworth 1, Caleab VanDusen 4, Caden Stipes 2, Cullen Silvester 4, Carter Plangger 4. TOTALS: 15 4-9 38
Brandywine 16 30 45 65
Paw Paw 7 14 30 38
3-point baskets: Brandywine 6 (Knapp 2, Deming 1, Orr 1, Linley 1, Wagley 1), Paw Paw 4 (Toliver 3, Miller 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 9, Paw Paw 10. Varsity records: Brandywine 8-4, Paw Paw 0-13
CASSOPOLIS 88, HARTFORD 54
At Hartford
CASSOPOLIS 88
Davion Goins 24, Malachi Ward 6, Alek Dahlgren 0, Daeton Gillam 14, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 2, Logan Pflug 11, R.J. Drews 12, Kenny May 4. TOTALS: 35 7-8 88
HARTFORD 54
Aaron Lopez-Robles 2, Christopher Fillmore 2, Zach Truelove 14, Kaden Johnson 23, Ernesto Rodarte 1, Tanner Kinchen 10, Owen Pitcher 2. TOTALS: 22 5-12 54
Cassopolis 20 48 73 88
Hartford 10 22 43 54
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 11 (Gillam 4, Pflug 3, Drews 2, Goins 2), Hartford 5 (Truelove 4, Johnson 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 17, Hartford 8. Varsity records: Cassopolis 7-4, 7-2 Southwest 10; Hartford 6-5, 5-4 Southwest 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HARTFORD 47, CASSOPOLIS 33
At Cassopolis
HARTFORD 47
Descenya Rodarte 3, Gillian Kuehnle 7, Khashya McCoy 6, Vanessa Delarosa 12, Alexis Snodgrass 19. TOTALS: 22 2-7 47
CASSOPOLIS 33
Jania Williams 2, Ella Smith 7, Alexis Millirans 0, Zaniya Dodd 6, Atyanna Alford 11, Jadin Wolfe 2, Makayla Robinson 3, Mackenzie Grayson 2. TOTALS: 13 4-6 33
Hartford 11 19 38 47
Cassopolis 14 20 27 33
3-point baskets: Hartford 1 (Rodarte 1), Cassopolis 3 (Smith 1, Alford 1, Robinson 1). Total fouls: Hartford 11, Cassopolis 8. Varsity records: Hartford 11-2, 10-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 8-5, 7-4 Southwest 10
ST. JOSEPH 45, NILES 37
At St. Joseph
NILES 37
Kamryn Patterson 10, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 13, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 8, Brynn Lake 2, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 14 7-10 37
ST. JOSEPH 45
Avery Blomgren 5, Caroline Veine 9, Jaslynn Ward 6, Tess Kapelke 2, Cailynn Junk 15, Karly Klael 8. TOTALS: 20 3-11 45
Niles 10 20 29 37
St. Joseph 24 29 35 45
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Patterson 2), St. Joseph 2 (Blomgren 1, Veine 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (Matlock), St. Joseph 9. Varsity records: Niles 5-8, St. Joseph 9-3