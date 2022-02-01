Heavy snow, dangerous roads on the way to southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Residents should take precautions and stay off the roads Wednesday and Thursday due to a coming snowstorm, the National Weather Service reported.

A winter storm warning for southwest Michigan will go into effect 1 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents throughout southwest Michigan and northern Indiana can expect heavy snow, with accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds and blowing snow are expected to develop Thursday.

Weather experts said travel will be difficult to impossible Wednesday and Thursday, as hazardous conditions will affect commutes, and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

“This storm will bring potentially dangerous winter weather early Wednesday through Thursday,” officials said. “Unplowed roads are likely to become impassable over most areas. Plummeting wind chills accompanied by blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel situation with wind chills falling below zero if you become stuck in your vehicle Thursday night. Plan now to make any needed travel changes to avoid travel during this time. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this developing major winter storm. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”