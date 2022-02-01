Dowagiac’s Simpson to wrestle for Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Senior Jordan Simpson, of Dowagiac, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Coach Todd Hesson.

The college announced the signing Tuesday.

Simpson, who has more than 100 career victories at Dowagiac, is a two-time state place, a two-time Wolverine Conference champion and a three-time All-Wolverine Conference selection.

There was no conference tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19. The league coaches did select an all-conference team, however.

“I watched Jordan as a freshman and knew he would have a great high school career,” Hesson said. “I am excited to have an opportunity to coach him and watch him progress at SMC.”

Simpson won back-to-back Division 3 District championships in 2020 and 2021. In winning his second district title last year, Simpson picked up his 100th career victory. He also helped the Chieftains win three district team championships and back-to-back regional titles in 2020 and 2019.

“Jordan is a great kid with a lot of upside for the college level,” said Dowagiac Coach Colin Burandt. “The Dowagiac community is excited to follow his college career.”