Registered dietitian nutritionist to discuss food, cancer risk

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland is inviting the community to join registered dietitian nutritionist Elizabeth McGreal for a free, online seminar titled “Food and cancer risk — what’s the connection?”

The seminar will be hosted virtually from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Participants will be emailed a link on how to join and can ask questions during the event. The first 25 people to register and attend the seminar will receive a free American Cancer Society cookbook.

During the seminar, McGreal will provide a virtual cooking demonstration on how to make a cauliflower crust pizza. She will also discuss steps to live a healthier lifestyle and how eating well may help lower the risk of getting cancer.

“Eating well, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting enough physical activity are all important aspects of a healthier lifestyle and may reduce your overall risk of developing cancer,” McGreal said. “Even better, you don’t have to make a lot of changes all at once.”

A valid email address is required to register.

For more information, or to sign up, call (269) 927-5361 or visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/nutrition.