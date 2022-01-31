Patricia Rusher, of Niles

April 18, 1942 — Jan. 27, 2022

Patricia E. Rusher, 79, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.

She was born in Corvallis, Oregon to John R. and Sophia Elvina (Haukaas) Lewis just as spring was in full bloom on April 18, 1942.

After Patricia completed Laurelwood Academy she enrolled in Walla Walla College and continued to expand her knowledge. Always sharp as a tack, she worked as bookkeeper for many years in her career and also served as Niles Westside Seventh Day Adventist Church treasurer for 17 years.

Patricia married Darrell D. Munroe on Sept. 13, 1964, in College Place, Washington. They divorced but remained friends. She later married Louis Balos at a ceremony in Niles, and they enjoyed more than 25 years of marriage until his passing in 2006, but she again found love and companionship in Max Rusher. They wed on Aug 1, 2008, at a ceremony in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

Throughout her life, Patricia has enjoyed a host of activities. During the early part of her marriage to Darrell, Patricia and her family would pack up and travel out west for several months during the summer to catch up with family. Traveling continued to be a part of her life; she enjoyed trips south on the motorcycle and all over the state of Michigan and Indiana many times accompanied by friends. When she wasn’t off on an adventure out of state she stayed busy here in Michigan; she wasn’t a woman who let grass grow under her feet. She was a skilled both in crochet as well as in cross-stitch, even winning top prize in the Cass County Fair for one of her works. She took great pride in the labors of her canning and was an outstanding cook and baker. Pat’s specialties Sam’s Chicken and veggie burgers will certainly be missed by her family and friends who had the great enjoyment of sitting at the dinner table enjoying the meal and her company and who can forget her strawberry jam.

A woman who had both an open and generous heart, she welcomed both family and friends to join her in a game of Sorry, Dominoes or Yahtzee, and was involved in reaching out beyond the four walls of her home.

Preceding Patricia in passing are her parents, John and S. Elvina Lewis; her husband, Louis Balos; and her sisters, Louise Rogers and Rebecca Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Max Rusher; her daughters, Linda D. Munroe and Wendy L. Munroe, both of Niles; her granddaughter, Tifanie Overmyer, of Niles; her step sons, Rand Rusher, of Los Angeles, Scott Rusher, of Niles; and his children, Danny Balos, of Niles; step daughter, Kathleen E. (Balos) Daily, of Niles and her children.

A time of visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a service to celebrate her life at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Patricia will be laid to rest next to Louis Balos at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Patricia have been asked to consider It Is Written, P.O. Box 6, Chattanooga, TN 37401 or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Patricia’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Patricia will be both remembered and missed for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and enormous heart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.