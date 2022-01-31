Notre Dame remains undefeated at Purcell Pavilion

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The mission this week — protect Purcell Pavilion — and the No. 20/18-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball team continue to do just that, defeating Boston College (14-7, 5-5) by the score of 74-61 on Sunday.

As a result, the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2) not only avenged a loss from 10 days ago, but also improved to 9-0 at home.

It was a superb day for Notre Dame freshman point guard Olivia Miles, who poured in a career-high 30 points. The New Jersey native shot 12-of-19 from the field, including a career best 4-for-8 from three. She also dished out six assists and grabbed four boards.

Miles became the fifth different Irish freshman to score 30 or more points in a game, with Alicia Ratay holding the high mark of 32 set back on Dec. 4, 1999. The full list includes: Arike Ogunbowale (30 vs. Central Michigan on 11/11/16), Skylar Diggins-Smith (31 vs. Vermont on 3/23/10), Sam Brunelle (31 vs. Depaul on 12/11/19) and Alicia Ratay (32 vs. UNC on 12/4/99).

Maya Dodson’s career-high streak of double-digit scoring games was extended with 12 points today. She also collected her third double-double during that stretch as well with 10 boards, and matched her career-high with six blocks.

Lastly, Sonia Citron posted her fifth straight game in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.

How It Happened

Citron scored five points in the opening three minutes but immediately was sent to the bench after picking up two fouls. Brunelle also tacked on five points in the first. All-in-all, both teams made just six field goals in the opening quarter as the score was tied at 14-all.

The Irish offense garnered some momentum in the second, firing off a 15-2 scoring run from 8:17-3:45. Five different players registered points in the scoring run with Dodson leading the way with six points. Miles then scored the final six points for the Irish in the half, as ND enjoyed a 35-27 lead at the break.

Miles led at the halfway point with 14 points while Dodson was already eyeing a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.

Miles took over in the third, where she tallied 10 points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range. The period was highlighted by a 13-2 scoring spurt in which Miles and Prohaska combined for nine points. Later, Citron capped the period by scoring with two seconds on the clock to push the Irish lead to 59-40 heading into the fourth.

By the end of the third, Miles had tied her season high of 24 points, while Dodson had her double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

Furthermore, the third quarter continues to be Notre Dame’s best. They are averaging 22 points in the third this season and outscored BC today in the third, 24-13.

Citron and Miles combined for an 8-0 run early on the fourth, building Notre Dame’s lead to its largest of the game, up 26. From there on, the Irish cruised to the home win.

For what it’s worth, Miles did have a three-point shot with 3:01 remaining, which if it had fallen, would have set the Notre Dame freshman single-game scoring record.

Up Next

The Fighting Irish look to #ProtectPurcell Tuesday, when the third-ranked NC State Wolfpack come to town. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ACCNX.