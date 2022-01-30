Daily Data: Sunday, Jan. 30
WRESTLING
Greater Berrien County Invitational
At. St. Joseph
Team Scores
Lakeshore 239; St. Joseph 217.5; Edwardsburg 176; Paw Paw 151; Lawton 91; Decatur 86.5; Constantine 84.5; Niles 80; Brandywine 64; Dowagiac 59.5; Watervliet 53; South Haven 44; Coloma 39; Marcellus 15; Eau Claire 11.5; Cassopolis 5.5; River Valley 0
Championship Round
103: Vernon Riggins (Lakeshore) p. Brady Baker (Lakeshore) 2:15; 112: Conner Pickens (Niles) m.d. over Noah Dahlke (St. Joseph) 12-3; 119: Nolan Wertanen (St. Joseph) p. Cole Lausch (Lakeshore) 5:18; 125: Cameron Litaker (Lakeshore) d. Landon Thomas (St. Joseph) 3-1; 130: Caeleb Ishmael (Coloma) m.d. over Jack Sherman (St. Joseph) 10-0; 135: Aaron Lucio (Lakeshore) t.f. over J.J. Crall (Lawton) 19-4; 140: Ray Woodall (South Haven) d. Gabe Soler (St. Joseph) 6-2; 145: Zamuel Thompson (Lakeshore) m.d. over Niko Martinez (Paw Paw) 15-5; 152: Micah Hanau (Lakeshore) t.f. over Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 17-2; 160: William Bradley (Paw Paw) d. Carter Cosby (Lawton) 9-2; 171: Jacob Halsey (St. Joseph) d. Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) 5-1; 189: Bennett VandenBerg (Constantine) d. Gavin Boodt (Decatur) 5-2; 215: Andrew Harris (Edwardsburg) d. Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) 4-3; 285: Eli Marshall (Watervliet) d. Tanner Shugars (Decatur) 9-4.
Third Place Round
103: Austin Gracia (Lawton) m.d. over Del Ray Williams (Coloma) 12-1; 112: Evan Wilkes (St. Joseph) d. Kaden Rieth (Brandywine) 7-6; 119: Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) d. Caleb Mallory (Lawton) 11-5; 125: Dustin Mallory (Lawton) d. Drake Heath (Brandywine) forfeit; 130: Kyle Stampfly (Lakeshore) d. Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) 6-5; 135: Eric Demas (Constantine) d. Braedyn Baryo (Lakeshore) 7-4; 140: Nolan Berglin (Paw Paw) d. Andrew Confer (Decatur), forfeit; 145: Colten Strawderman (Edwardsburg) p. Eian Nelson (St. Joseph) 1:00; 152: Yazan Farhan (St. Joseph) d. Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) 3-1; 160: Sam Rucker (Niles) p. Julian Hawthorne (Constantine) 3:22; 171: Jason Bowers (Paw Paw) d. Zachary Wiggins (Decatur) 7-1; 189: Gavin Turk (Paw Paw) d. Brayden Zimmerman (Niles) 3-1 (OT); 215: Austin George (Paw Paw) d. Greg Reed (Constantine) 4-0; 285: Landon Mikel (Edwardsburg) p. Brenton Dunn (Lakeshore) 4:15.
Fifth Place Round
103: Caden Manfred (Edwardsburg) d. Marcus Lowry (St. Joseph) 2-1; 112: Taurin Zimpleman (Edwardsburg) d. Tyler Perkkio (Paw Paw) 11-10; 119: Braden Lundgren (Edwardsburg) t.f. over Preston Like (Constantine) 17-2; 125: Keegan Parsons (Edwardsburg) p. Johnny Fonseca III (Paw Paw) 2:35; 130: Nick Eaton (Edwardsburg) p. Earl Shaw (Edwardsburg) 1:43; 135: Andrew Castelucci (Edwardsburg) d. Gavin Keller (St. Joseph) 5-0; 140: Kent Heppler (Lakeshore) d. Jeff Woollett (Watervliet) 9-6; 145: Zach Gettig (Dowagiac) p. Carson Shugars (Decatur) 1:42; 152: Zac Zache (Edwardsburg) p. Roderic Yelding (South Haven) 1:40; 160: Andrew Byerle (Lakeshore) p. Andrew Hartman (Dowagiac) 3:49; 171: Travis Marsh (Marcellus) p. Chris Heflin (Niles) 1:00; 189: Matthew Morris (St. Joseph) d. Austin Mark (Edwardsburg) 6-0; 215: Ismael Pena (Decatur) p. Elijah Turner (St. Joseph) 1:29; 285: Gavin Parker (Paw Paw) p. Greg Crawford (Constantine) 2:27.