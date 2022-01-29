Roadrunners sign Michigan City’s Lemons

DOWAGIAC — Ariana Lemons, of Michigan City High School, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play women’s basketball for Roadrunners Coach Jeanine Wasielewski.

Michigan City Head Coach Mike Megyese said Lemons is still developing her game.

“Ariana is one of the hardest workers I have coached at Michigan City,” he said. “She has improved her game every year and has developed into one of the best rebounders in the region. Part of an outstanding and supportive family, she is truly a great young lady who has yet to reach her full growth and potential. The MCHS family loves her, and Southwestern Michigan College will be a great fit for her.”

Michigan City Assistant Coach David Smoot said she will bring more than her skills to SMC.

“Ariana has worked very hard to develop into an impact player with a strong presence on the court,” he said. “She has put in the time and reps to develop into a powerful rebounder and can score inside and out. She is a very good teammate, leader and captain. As a senior leader, Ariana understands the role and importance of helping to develop the underclassmen. As she continues her basketball journey at Southwestern Michigan, I can’t wait to see how much more she grows under the tutelage of coach Wasielewski. This best is yet to come for Ariana.”

Wasielewski said Lemons can be a force all over the court for the Roadrunners.

“We have a great student-athlete joining our program next fall. Ariana is an excellent student with a focused goal to pursue a degree in biology and pre-med,” she said. “On the court, Ariana is a consistent double-double threat, scoring in transition off rim runs and finesse moves in the paint. She has a smooth, consistent mid-range jumper and is tenacious on the boards. Ariana has great potential as a player and she’ll be exciting to watch as her game develops at the college level.”