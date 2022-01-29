Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 79, STURGIS 64

At Sturgis

DOWAGIAC 79

Cole Weller 25, Ethan Hannapel 6, Mason Peck 8, Henry Weller 29, Jordan Hardin 10, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 1. TOTALS: 24 22-32 79

STURGIS 64

Ian Smith 2, Austin Stanford 0, Hayden Goodman 5, Hunter Kosmerick 0, Eleazar Dukarski 2, Jacob Thompson 23, G. Miller 11, J.J. Stevens 16, Sam Rehm 3, Connor Strudwick 0, G. Moore 0, G. Purdue 2. J. Garmin 0. TOTALS: 23 15-24 64

Dowagiac 28 47 63 79

Sturgis 12 30 45 64

3-point baskets: 9 (C. Weller, Hannapel, H. Weller 7), Sturgis 3 (Thompson, Miller 2). Total fouls: Dowagiac 19 (none), Sturgis 24 (Goodman, Miller). Technical fouls: Sturgis 1 (Goodman) Varsity records: Dowagiac 6-4, 2-2 Wolverine South; Sturgis 5-6, 1-3 Sturgis

BRANDYWINE 80, NEW BUFFALO 64

At Niles

NEW BUFFALO 64

Markuell Shaw 6, Kaden Parmley 15, Jeremiah Mitchell 16, Anthony Anderson 9, Ryan Vinson 2, Anthony Lijewski 8, Zack Forker 8. TOTALS: 23 10-14 64

BRANDYWINE 80

Carson Knapp 8, Jeramiah Palmer 16, Michael Palmer 17, Nate Orr 14, Connor Dye 2, Jamier Palmer 2, Byron Linley 21. TOTALS: 32 11-22 80

New Buffalo 14 34 47 64

Brandywine 18 37 60 80

3-point baskets: New Buffalo 8 (Anderson 3, Mitchell 2, Lijewski 1, Parmley 1), Brandywine 5 (Linley 4, Jeramiah 1). Total fouls (fouled out): New Buffalo 20 (Mitchell, Vinson), Brandywine 13. Varsity records: New Buffalo 10-1, Brandywine 7-4

BUCHANAN 56, BERRIEN SPRINGS 52

BERRIEN SPRINGS 52

Kole Blasko 3 2-3 11, Brody Brewer 2 1-2 6, Jamal Hailey 0 0-0 0, Byron Tate 3 4-4 11, James York 4 2-2 12, Josiah Pittman 3 1-4 8, Chris Gordon 1 0-0 2, Allen Taylor 1 0-0 2, Nolan Haygood 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 10-15 52

BUCHANAN 56

Thomas VanOverberghe 1 0-4 3, Dillon Oatsvall 1 1-4 3, Ryan Young 10 10-17 31, Brady Thompson 1 3-6 5, Connor Legault 1 0-0 3, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-0 0, Cade Preissing 1 1-1 3, Macoy West 4 0-2 8, Troy Holloway 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 15-34 56

Berrien Springs 8 23 41 52

Buchanan 13 26 42 56

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 8 (Blasko 3, York 2, Gordon 1, Tate 1, Brewer 1), Buchanan 3 (Legault 1, Young 1, T. VanOverberghe 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 27 (Pittman, Brewer), Buchanan 15. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 5-5, 2-1 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 6-5, 1-2 BCS Red Division

THREE RIVERS 68, EDWARDSBURG 52

At Three Rivers

EDWARDSBURG 52

Zach Bartz 0, Will Moore 0, Jacob Pegura 13, Brody Schimpa 0, Mason Crist 2, Corbin Blagg 0, Owen Eberlein 0, Jake Moore 11, Luke Stowasser 7, Isaac Merrill 8, Caleb Layman 0, Brendan Byce 3, Matt Anders 8. TOTALS: 21 8-10 52

THREE RIVERS 68

Ryan Lubienicki 0, Chase Evans 0, Angelo Hausmainis 22, Caleb Quake 5, Connor Quake 12, Caden Cottingham 0, Drew Brown 23, Garron Gahan 6. TOTALS: 28 6-10 68

Edwardsburg 11 24 39 52

Three Rivers 18 34 52 68

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Moore, Byce), Three Rivers 6 (Hausmainis 2, Ca. Quake, Co. Quake 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 19 (none), Three Rivers 10 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 8-4, 3-2 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 7-5, 4-1 Wolverine South

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 51, NEW BUFFALO 12

At Niles

NEW BUFFALO 12

Bella Notorangelo 0, Ava Johnson 2, Samantha Smith 2. Libby Lamport 0, Aaliyah Bradshaw 0, Ava Totzke 0, Elizabeth Mercado 2, G. Arvantis 6, Addy Lamport 0, Ellamarie Lonske 0. TOTALS: 6 0-5 12

BRANDYWINE 51

Adeline Gill 5, Ellie Knapp 5, Chloe Sidenbender 0, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Ireland Prenkert 0, Tressa Hullinger 2, Lexi Troup 5, Paige Krisler 6, Miley Young 9, Olivia Laurita 3, Niyah Mason 6, Kadence Brumitt 5, Cortney Bates 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 0. TOTALS: 20 5-12 51

New Buffalo 6 6 6 12

Brandywine 14 27 44 51

3-point baskets: New Buffalo 0, Brandywine 6, (Gill, Knapp, Troup, Young, Laurita, Mason). Total fouls (fouled out): New Buffalo 11 (none), Brandywine 6 (none). Varsity records: New Buffalo 1-8. Brandywine 12-1

EDWARDSBURG 71, THREE RIVERS 29

At Three Rivers

EDWARDSBURG 71

Ella Castelucci 22, Macey Laubach 12, Katie Schaible 10, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 8, Lindsey Dalenberg 4, Abby Bossler 3, Caitlin Tighe 12. TOTALS: 19 8-18 71

THREE RIVERS 29

Macy Ivins 2, Emma Stasiak 0, Gabby Charvat 6, Payge Ellifritz 3, Rylie Glass 0, Annabelle Gill 4, Allie McGlothlen 8, Zoe McGothlen 0, Charlotte Werner 0, Abby Lemacks 4, Caleigh Barth 2. TOTALS: 13 2-4 29

Edwardsburg 23 31 53 71

Three Rivers 11 17 25 29

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 3 (Ka. Schaible 2, Markel), Three Rivers 1 (Ellifritz). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 11 (none), Three Rivers 14 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-0, 6-0 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 3-10, 2-4 Wolverine South

BUCHANAN 50, BERRIEN SPRINGS 13

At Buchanan

BERRIEN SPRINGS 13

Grace Constable 2 2-4 7, Taneya Shivers 0 0-0 0, Jasyl Whithers 1 0-0 3, Allison Weigand 0 0-0 0, Lillian Weigand 0 0-0 0, Fatima Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Charlie Mock 0 0-0 0, Destiny Davis 1 0-0 3, Suzy Markle 0 0-0 0, Alaina Halliwell 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 4 2-4 13

BUCHANAN 50

Alexa Burns 0 0-1 0, Jenna French 0 0-2 0, Hannah Herman 3 1-2 7, Jillian McKean 1 0-0 2, Hailey Jonatzke 2 1-6 7, Alyssa Carson 5 1-5 11, Kailee Ailes 2 2-2 6, Claire Lietz 0 3-5 3, Hannah Tompkins 6 0-0 14. TOTALS: 19 8-23 50

Berrien Springs 7 13 13 13

Buchanan 12 30 37 50

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 3 (Constable 1, Withers 1, Davis 1), Buchanan 4 (Jonatzke 2, Tompkins 2). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 16, Buchanan 12. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 1-10, 0-3 BCS Red Division; Buchanan 11-2, 3-1 BCS Red Division

MENDON 38, MARCELLUS 28

At Marcellus

MENDON 38

Ryley Mullins 14, Payton Griffith 14, Alivia Stuart 10. TOTALS: 13 10-16 38

MARCELLUS 28

Brooklyn Vantilburg 16, Clare Flory 2, Nicole Hayford 3, Emma Holmes 3, Lily Scoggin 2, Jenna Wells 2. TOTALS: 10 4-7 28

Mendon 10 20 28 38

Marcellus 7 12 20 28

3-point baskets: Mendon 2 (Mullin), Marcellus 4 (Vantilburg 3, Holmes). Total fouls (fouled out): Mendon 9 (none), Marcellus 15 (Holmes). Varsity records: Mendon 10-2, 8-2 Southwest 10; Marcellus 7-5, 5-5 Southwest 10

CASSOPOLIS 38, COMSTOCK 22

At Comstock

CASSOPOLIS 38

Jania Williams 5, Ella Smith 8, Alexis Millirans 4, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 5, Atyanna Alford 6, Jadi Wolfe 6. TOTALS: 11 13-26 38

COMSTOCK 22

Deshannae Reed 4, Summer Beavers 2, Gianna Nathaniel 2, Brianne Doud 4, Keonna Burns 2, Lizariah Lewis 8. TOTALS: 8 6-15 22

Cassopolis 12 26 32 38

Comstock 4 10 19 22

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Smith 1, Millirans 1, Wolfe 1), Comstock 0. Total fouls: Cassopolis 16, Comstock 23. Varsity records: Cassopolis 8-4, 7-3 Southwest 10; Comstock 4-8, 3-7 Southwest 10

NILES 35, ALLEGAN 32

At Allegan

NILES 35

Kamryn Patterson 4, Elly Matlock 8, Amara Palmer 12, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 6, Brynn Lake 5, Alizabeth Vanderputte 0, Bree Lake 0. TOTALS: 12 9-22 35

ALLEGAN 32

Makayla Rogers 2, Carlee Rynearson 8, Charlie Wedge 0, Basia Dangermond 0, Katelyn Vanatter 12, Aubrey Evans 6, Madyson Groth 2, Zoe Bronkema 0, Bre Auger 0, Alexis Macherzak 2. TOTALS: 9 12-22 32

Niles 7 14 27 35

Allegan 5 8 21 32

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Lucero), Allegan 2 (Rynearson, Vanatter). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (none), Allegan 22 (Rynearson, VanAtter. Varsity records: Niles 4-7, Allegan 2-11