Roundup: Niles falls in Wolverine dual, Brandywine takes over first place in BCS

NILES — The Niles wrestling team dropped a Wolverine Conference dual match to visiting Paw Paw, while Brandywine took over sole possession of first place in the BCS Athletic Conference Wednesday night.

The Vikings dropped to 3-6 in conference matches with a 72-10 loss to the Red Wolves.

Brandywine improved to 5-0 in the BCS with a sweep of South Haven (42-35) and host Eau Claire (45-12).

Paw Paw at Niles

Picking up wins for the Vikings were Connor Pickens (119), Hunter Fazi (152) and Chris Heflin (171).

Niles will compete in the Greater Berrien County Meet at St. Joseph High School Saturday.

Brandywine at Eau Claire

The Bobcats got the better of the Rams in the battle for first place Wednesday night.

Earning wins for Brandywine were Josmar Perez (103), Kaiden Rieth (112), Mathieu Veach (119), Drake Heath (125), Gavin Schoff (160), Philip McLaurin (215) and Cael VanSandt (285).

South Haven had just one victory on the mat against the Bobcats. The rest of their points came off of forfeits.

Against Eau Claire, Perez, Rieth, Veach, Health, Doug Hawley, Schoff, McLaurin and VanSandt all earned victories.

Brandywine will head to St. Joseph Saturday for the Greater Berrien County Meet. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Dowagiac at Otsego

OTSEGO — Visiting Dowagiac split a pair of Wolverine Conference matches at Otsego Wednesday night.

The Chieftains (4-5 Wolverine) were defeated by the host Bulldogs 42-36. Dowagiac gained a split with a 60-18 win over Allegan.

Winning two matches on the night for Dowagiac were A.J. Munson (103), Nick Green (112), Jorge Rivera (119), Jordan Simpson (125), Zach Gettig (140) and Andrew Hartman (171).