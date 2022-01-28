Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan.17-23
Published 10:43 am Friday, January 28, 2022
Jan. 17
5:50 a.m. — Raymond/Beach, property damage accident
6:32 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
6:55 a.m. — May/Conrad, commercial motor vehicle inspection
7:04 a.m. — Redfield/Conrad, commercial motor vehicle inspection
7:32 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
7:55 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop
11:02 a.m. — Section/Wilkinson, traffic stop
11:45 a.m. — Garver Lake, civil complaint
2:49 p.m. — US-12/Lake, traffic stop
4:31 p.m. — US-12/East Shore, traffic stop
6:44 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
Jan. 18
12:14 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation
6:04 a.m. — US-12/Five Points, chase pursuit
6:55 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
7:10 a.m. — Section/Barber, property damage accident
9:17 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop
1:14 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop
1:29 p.m. — US-12/Pine, traffic stop
1:59 p.m. — Dailey, VIN inspection
1:59 p.m. — North Shore, general assist
5:30 p.m. — US-12, suspicious vehicle
8:05 p.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, suspicious vehicle
8:31 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
8:50 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
10:06 p.m. — Cass/US-12, traffic stop
11:14 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop
Jan. 19
4:12 a.m. — North Shore, suspicious situation
11:09 a.m. — US-12, fraudulent activity
2:03 p.m. — Shirley, harassment
11:06 p.m. — Village Heights, suspicious situation
Jan. 20
12:05 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, personal injury accident
4:19 a.m. — Elkhart, personal injury accident
4:53 a.m. — Elkhart, personal injury accident
6:36 a.m. — Section, dog complaint
11:41 a.m. — US-12, larceny from motor vehicle
4:35 p.m. — North Shore, personal protection order
5:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, welfare check
6:43 p.m. — Cherry, runaway
10:44 p.m. — Section, suspicious situation
Jan.21
3:07 a.m. — Redfield, 911 hang up
9:25 a.m. — M-62/US-12, traffic stop
2:27 p.m. — Section, property damage accident
3:45 p.m. — Hess, general assist
6:33 p.m. — US-12, general assist
6:41 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, driving complaint
7:07 p.m. — Elkhart, weapon offense
9:21 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
9:38 p.m. — M-62, dog bite attack
Jan. 22
9:37 a.m. — East Shore/US-12, traffic stop
6:39 p.m. — Garver Lake/US-19, traffic stop
7:01 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, ttraffic stop
7:09 p.m. — Garver Lake, suspicious situation
9:26 p.m. — US-12, domestic
9:58 p.m. — Section, unwanted person
Jan. 23
12:52 a.m. — US-12, domestic
3:43 a.m. — Redfield/State Line, driving complaint
8:58 a.m. — Hamilton, welfare check
10:04 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, general assist
10:17 a.m. — US-12, welfare check
12:59 p.m. — Section, truancy
1:02 p.m. — Twilight, residential alarm
3:48 p.m. — Section, domestic
5:15 p.m. — M-62, general assist
5:40 p.m. — M-62, driving complaint
8:41 p.m. — M-62, suspicious situation