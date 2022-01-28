Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan.17-23

Published 10:43 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

Jan. 17

5:50 a.m. — Raymond/Beach, property damage accident

6:32 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
6:55 a.m. — May/Conrad, commercial motor vehicle inspection

7:04 a.m. — Redfield/Conrad, commercial motor vehicle inspection

7:32 a.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

7:55 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop

11:02 a.m. — Section/Wilkinson, traffic stop

11:45 a.m. — Garver Lake, civil complaint

2:49 p.m. — US-12/Lake, traffic stop

4:31 p.m. — US-12/East Shore, traffic stop

6:44 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

 

Jan. 18

12:14 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation

6:04 a.m. — US-12/Five Points, chase pursuit

6:55 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

7:10 a.m. — Section/Barber, property damage accident

9:17 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop

1:14 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. — US-12/Pine, traffic stop

1:59 p.m. — Dailey, VIN inspection

1:59 p.m. — North Shore, general assist

5:30 p.m. — US-12, suspicious vehicle

8:05 p.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, suspicious vehicle

8:31 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

8:50 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

10:06 p.m. — Cass/US-12, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop

 

Jan. 19

4:12 a.m. — North Shore, suspicious situation

11:09 a.m. — US-12, fraudulent activity

2:03 p.m. — Shirley, harassment

11:06 p.m. — Village Heights, suspicious situation

 

Jan. 20

12:05 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, personal injury accident

4:19 a.m. — Elkhart, personal injury accident

4:53 a.m. — Elkhart, personal injury accident

6:36 a.m. — Section, dog complaint

11:41 a.m. — US-12, larceny from motor vehicle

4:35 p.m. — North Shore, personal protection order

5:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, welfare check

6:43 p.m. — Cherry, runaway

10:44 p.m. — Section, suspicious situation

 

Jan.21

3:07 a.m. — Redfield, 911 hang up

9:25 a.m. — M-62/US-12, traffic stop

2:27 p.m. — Section, property damage accident

3:45 p.m. — Hess, general assist

6:33 p.m. — US-12, general assist

6:41 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, driving complaint

7:07 p.m. — Elkhart, weapon offense

9:21 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

9:38 p.m. — M-62, dog bite attack

 

Jan. 22

9:37 a.m. — East Shore/US-12, traffic stop

6:39 p.m. — Garver Lake/US-19, traffic stop

7:01 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, ttraffic stop

7:09 p.m. — Garver Lake, suspicious situation

9:26 p.m. — US-12, domestic

9:58 p.m. — Section, unwanted person

 

Jan. 23

12:52 a.m. — US-12, domestic

3:43 a.m. — Redfield/State Line, driving complaint

8:58 a.m. — Hamilton, welfare check

10:04 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, general assist

10:17 a.m. — US-12, welfare check

12:59 p.m. — Section, truancy

1:02 p.m. — Twilight, residential alarm

3:48 p.m. — Section, domestic

5:15 p.m. — M-62, general assist

5:40 p.m. — M-62, driving complaint

8:41 p.m. — M-62, suspicious situation

 

