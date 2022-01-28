Ice cream eating contest to return to Ice Time

DOWAGIAC — Always a popular event at the Dowagiac Ice Time Festival is the Ice Cream Eating Contest, sponsored by Caruso’s Candy Kitchen.

While the competition is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, participants should arrive early to ensure a seat at the table. Caruso’s, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this September, typically draws a sidewalk crowd of more than 30 spectators.

“Whether you’re a participant or spectator, this event is as much fun to see, as it is to compete in. Dowagiac’s winter arts festival, which features street carving throughout the downtown,” said chamber program coordinator Vickie Phillipson.

Ice Time celebrates its 25th season Feb. 5.

For a schedule of events, visit DowagiacChamber.com and its Facebook page.