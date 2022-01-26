Ice Time to host Frozen Fish Toss Competition

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Submitted

DOWAGIAC — Everyone loves a good fish story, and participants of this year’s Frozen Fish Toss Competition will surely have some great ones to tell.

The seventh annual competition during Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5 is likely to attract another 20 to 30 participants, who eagerly line up hoping to catch the last fish thrown, officials said.

The action, which gets underway at noon on Commercial Street, is one of several family activities featured at the 25th annual winter festival, hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

For a full schedule of activities, visit DowagiacChamber.com or its Facebook page.

More News

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with MDHHS

Niles Police Logs: Jan. 9-22

Town and Country Garden Club donates $500 each to Dowagiac nonprofits

Niles DDA Main Street announces return of Match on Main grant program

Print Article