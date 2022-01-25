Human foosball to make its way to Ice Time

DOWAGIAC – Everything is better when it is life-size, from the ice sculptures lining Front Street during the Dowagiac community’s Ice Time Festival, to Human Foosball played on Commercial Street.

Kris Soenen, chairman of the 25th annual Dowagiac Ice Time Festival, said she is excited to again bring this exciting action sport to the Feb. 5 festival.

Hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Ice Time has been underwritten by Dowagiac Credit Union, Dowsett Chiropractic Health Center, Garage Doors Plus More, 1st Source Bank, Lyons Industries and Who Knew? Consignment.

“Frosty Foosball features open play on Commercial Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by tournament action from 1 to 3 p.m.,” Soenen said.

For the tournament, there will be limited availability with eight slots for teams of six with a cost of $30 per team. Each game will be 10 minutes long and played bracket-style, with the winning team advancing.

“Teams are competing for the glory and will also win Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificates that can be used at any Chamber member business,” Soenen said.

On-site registration opens at 12:45 p.m. the day of the festival when the registration fee can be paid.

Ice carving gets underway by 8 a.m., as single-block sculptures are created along Front Street. Festival highlights also feature the Chili Crawl, the Frozen Fish Toss Open Competition and the Hot Spot featuring a bonfire & S’mores.

Select specialty shops will hold winter clearance sales and a scavenger hunt, with events also being held at Caruso’s Candy Kitchen, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dowagiac Library Pavilion, Front Street Crossing/COA and Venue 132.

For a full schedule of events, visit DowagiacChamber.com or the Chamber on Facebook.