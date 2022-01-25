H. Elaine Rohdy, of Cassopolis

July 26, 1959 — Jan. 19, 2021

H. Elaine Rohdy, 62, of Cassopolis, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Elaine’s family will be honoring her life privately, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be given to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Elaine was born July 26, 1959, in Benton Harbor to Mary (Culver) Zielke and Darrell Fogle. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1977. On July 26, 1985, she married the love of her life, Doug Rohdy. Elaine had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her love for dogs inspired her to start her own dog grooming business, Rub a Dub Doggy that she owned and operated for more than 20 years. Elaine enjoyed shopping with her mom and sisters and attending craft shows. In her spare time, she liked putting together jigsaw puzzles. Most of all she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Doug Rohdy; mother, Mary Zielke; children, McKenzie (Matt) Bronsink, of Kalamazoo, Matthew Rohdy, of Alabama, Jeremy Rohdy, of Haslett and Nathan Rohdy of Haslett; grandchildren, Jenna, Matti, Zoey and Hannah; siblings, Susan (Mike) Balmes, Kenneth (Laura) Zielke, Cheryl (Randy) Schriner and Andrea (Cal) DeVries; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Darrell Fogle; and father, Larry Zielke.