Jeffrey Lamar Deans, formerly of Elkhart

Dec. 30, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2022

Jeffrey Lamar Deans, 65, formerly of Elkhart, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Family and friends will gather Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. We will then process to Bogue Street Memorial Garden, where Mr. Deans will be laid to rest.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.

