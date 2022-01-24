Dowagiac Union High School students create art for police department

DOWAGIAC — Several Dowagiac Union High School student artists have helped to freshen up the walls of the Dowagiac Police Department.

While the police department undergoes renovations, students from DUHS Art Teacher Courtney Dwyer’s class completed and delivered an art project to display on the wall.

According to DPD Administrative Assistant Michell Outlaw, the department reached out to the high school to see if any students were interested in helping with a police- and Dowagiac-themed mural, and students Sammy Linn, Jose Razo, Elizabeth Burns and Madisyn Williams volunteered for the project.

The piece is a hand-drawn collage that includes a police car, Dowagiac Police badge, Chieftain logo, feathers, the downtown clock and World War I memorial trench mortar, as well as other images.

According to Outlaw, the officers brought donuts to the art class when they picked up the project and were very pleased with the result.

“We were so impressed and thankful to the students that they are working on a second piece for the department,” Outlaw said. “It was so nice to see what the students came up with, and [we are] hoping that it brings a smile to the officers each day. … The artwork will proudly be displayed at the police department.”