Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 24
Published 3:07 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
WRESTLING
Wolverine Conference
School W L
Plainwell 6 0
Edwardsburg 6 1
Paw Paw 6 2
Otsego 3 2
Three Rivers 3 4
Dowagiac 3 4
Niles 3 5
Vicksburg 1 5
Allegan 0 5
Sturgis 0 5
State Rankings
Provided by michigangrappler.com
Division 1
- Detroit CC
2. Davison
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Romeo
5. Hartland
6. Brighton
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Grandville
9. Rockford
10. Holt
Division 2
- Lowell
2. Whitehall
3. Goodrich
4. Gaylord
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Middleville
7. Monroe Jefferson
8. Mason
9. St. Joseph
10. Bay City John Glenn
Division 3
- Dundee
2. Clinton
3. Alma
4. Richmond
5. Algonac
6. Freeland
7. Montrose
8. Williamston
9. Kingsley
10. Hart
Division 4
- Hudson
2. New Lothrop
3. St. Louis
4. Union City
5. Bronson
6. Lawton
7. Manchester
8. Pine River
9. Iron Mountain
10. Decatur
COMPETITIVE CHEER
Wolverine Conference
School Points
Paw Paw 18
Plainwell 14
Sturgis 14
Edwardsburg 11
Allegan 8
Otsego 7
Dowagiac 6
Three Rivers 6
Vicksburg 5