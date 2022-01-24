Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 24

Published 3:07 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Staff Report

WRESTLING

Wolverine Conference

School             W        L

Plainwell         6          0

Edwardsburg   6          1

Paw Paw         6          2

Otsego            3          2

Three Rivers    3          4

Dowagiac        3          4

Niles                3          5

Vicksburg        1          5

Allegan            0          5

Sturgis             0          5

 

State Rankings

Provided by michigangrappler.com

Division 1

  1.  Detroit CC
    2.  Davison
    3.  Macomb Dakota
    4.  Romeo
    5.  Hartland
    6.  Brighton
    7.  Temperance Bedford
    8.  Grandville
    9.  Rockford
    10.  Holt

 

Division 2

  1.  Lowell
    2.  Whitehall
    3.  Goodrich
    4.  Gaylord
    5.  Stevensville Lakeshore
    6.  Middleville
    7.  Monroe Jefferson
    8.  Mason
    9.  St. Joseph
    10.  Bay City John Glenn

 

Division 3

  1.  Dundee
    2.  Clinton
    3.  Alma
    4.  Richmond
    5.  Algonac
    6.  Freeland
    7.  Montrose
    8.  Williamston
    9.  Kingsley
    10.  Hart

 

Division 4

  1.  Hudson
    2.  New Lothrop
    3.  St. Louis
    4.  Union City
    5.  Bronson
    6.  Lawton
    7.  Manchester
    8.  Pine River
    9.  Iron Mountain
    10.  Decatur

 

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Wolverine Conference

School             Points

Paw Paw         18

Plainwell         14

Sturgis             14

Edwardsburg   11

Allegan            8

Otsego            7

Dowagiac        6

Three Rivers    6

Vicksburg        5

