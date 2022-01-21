Edwardsburg graduate named to Albion College dean’s list

ALBION — A Cassopolis resident is being recognized for her academic achievements.

Cassopolis student Ashley Pion was named on the fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List.

Dean’s list honors are given to students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses.

Pion is majoring in economics and management emphasis human resources and communication studies with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management.

Pion is a resident of Cassopolis and is a graduate of Edwardsburg High School.