Jessica and Jose Medrano, of Dowagiac, are the parents of a son, Leonel Medrano.

Leonel was born Jan. 14, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and 19-and-a-half inches long.

He has two brothers, Jaylin, 12, and Diego, 1; and a sister, Natalie, 7.