Dowagiac’s Stack signs to play at Glen Oaks C.C.

DOWAGIAC — Senior Riley Stack has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Glen Oaks Community College.

Stack, who helped Dowagiac to its best season since joining the Wolverine Conference, said she liked everything about Glen Oaks. That includes having played for the Vikings’ Coach Vince Strefling when we coached the Chieftains.

“Everyone there was so nice,” she said. “I am an only child, so I didn’t want to go to a big school right away. It is not too far from home. It was small, so it felt very homey.”

Stack said she will get a general studies degree at Glen Oaks. She eventually wants to be an elementary school teacher or something with sports management.”