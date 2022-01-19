MSP investigating fire that left one dead in Niles Township

NILES TOWNSHIP — A fire that left a Niles Township man dead is currently under investigation, according to the Niles Township Fire Department.

At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Niles Township Fire Department, along with the City of Niles Fire Department and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance, were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3100 block of S. Third Street in Niles Township.

Upon arrival, crews made entry to the residence and immediately located the fire and the 79-year-old male homeowner, deceased, in the living room.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire is undetermined as of this morning.

According to first responders, smoke was first spotted coming from the eves of the home by a road department employee working in the area with utility workers. He knocked on the door with no answer several times while the fire department was responding, but was not able to make entry to the locked door.

The Niles Township Fire Department was also assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Niles Township Road Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and Victim Services Unit.