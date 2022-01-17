Honor Credit Union to award 25 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced that the 2022 Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship window is now open for applications. The credit union will award a $1,000 scholarship to 25 graduating high school or home school seniors throughout Honor’s communities.

For more than 10 years, Honor has supported our future leaders through the annual Community Commitment Scholarship. This scholarship reflects Honor’s investment in its communities, schools, and students while supporting continued education, according to brand representatives

The student must be a primary account holder at Honor Credit Union to be considered for the scholarship. The graduating senior must complete an online application detailing their academic performance and community involvement. In addition, applicants will be asked to provide a 300- to 400-word essay explaining how they have made their community a better place.

The deadline to apply for the Community Commitment Scholarship is March 15. Applications must be submitted online. Applications delivered to an Honor member center will not be considered. Scholarship winners will be contacted and announced in late April. To access the application form and view the complete list of requirements, visit honorcu.com/scholarship.