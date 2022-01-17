Berrien County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death on Stateline Road in Niles

NILES — Law enforcement is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Niles over the weekend, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Robert Boyce reported that the Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Stateline Road in Niles at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of an individual who was not breathing. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a deceased 39-year-old South Bend woman.

The case is currently being investigated as a suspicious death, Boyce reported, adding that an autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.

“Once the autopsy is completed, we will be able to release more information, but at this time, this is an active investigation being handled by our detective bureau,” Boyce said.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.