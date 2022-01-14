March 20, 1941 — Jan. 6, 2022

Jack Ronald Elrod, formerly of Niles, Michigan, passed away Jan. 6., 2022, at UT medical center in Knoxville Tennessee.

He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on March 20, 1941.

Jack attended Niles High School and worked at National standard before he moved to Florida then Tennessee, where he retired from U.S. Postal Service.

He leaves behind his children with Carolyn A. Elrod, Deborah Sue Elrod, from Florida, Angela B Elrod-Wright, from Niles, Daniel Edward Elrod, from Edwardsburg, Elizabeth Agnes Elrod-Smith, from Chiefland, Florida. He also leaves his brother, James and Doris Elrod, from Muskegon, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death were his parents, James and Edith Elrod, brothers, Gerald and Donald Elrod, Cora Mae and Jean Elrod.

Jack was very artistic, and loved racing, talking about his childhood and doing things for other people when he could.

He is dearly missed.