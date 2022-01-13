Commissioners elect new officers, selects new meeting time

CASSOPOLIS — New leadership is now in place in Cass County government.

During the Cass County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the year last Thursday, the board got right to business selecting new officers and setting a meeting schedule for the coming year.

The meeting began differently than usual, as instead of a board chair calling the meeting to order, clerk Monica McMichael called the meeting to order as commissioners needed to elect a chair and vice chair to lead the board for a one-year term.

Nominated by their fellow commissioners for the chair position were District One Commissioners Ryan Laylin, District Three Commissioner Skip Dyes and District Seven Commissioner Jeremiah Jones. Following three rounds of voting, Dyes was elected to the position by a majority vote.

Following Dyes’ appointment, he took over the meeting from McMichael, leading the nomination process for the board vice chair.

Nominated for the vice chair position by their fellow commissioners were Commissioner Laylin, District Four Commissioner Roseann Marchetti and District Six Commissioner Michael Grice. After two rounds of voting, Grice was elected to the position by a majority vote.

Also Thursday, the board voted to set its meeting schedule. Following discussion, the board voted to meet at 5 p.m. each first and third Thursday. The time is a change from the current meeting time, which is 6:30 p.m. each first and third Thursday.

The resolution was approved unanimously.

The board also voted to cancel its first August meeting due to the Cass County Fair.

Also Thursday:

The board approved a motion to approve Memorandum of Understanding with Van Buren Conservation District for the 2022 Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant Program.

“We have had many, many successful tire, hazardous waste, etc. cleanups, and it is a great thing the county does for its residents,” Marchetti said.

The board approved approve an agreement between the Marcellus Township,

Cass County and the Sheriff’s office to run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.