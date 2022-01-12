Norrix’s Hobson signs to play volleyball at SMC

DOWAGIAC — Bianca Hobson, of Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of Intent to play volleyball in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse for Roadrunners’ Coach Jenny Nate.

“Bianca is a strong attacker, great teammate and tough competitor,” Nate said. “We are excited to add her to our 2022 SMC volleyball roster.”

Hobson’s coach said she will bring more than just talent to the court.

“Throughout the last couple years coaching Bianca, she has always strived to improve not only her volleyball skills but also her skills as a teammate,” said Loy Norrix Coach Colleen Whitman. “She would constantly aim to encourage her teammates and hype the team up when needed. ‘B’ is extremely motivated to be the best volleyball player she can be by asking questions and keeping herself accountable. She absolutely loves this sport, and it’s been an honor being a part of her journey this far.”