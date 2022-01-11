Samuel H. “Sam” Abiney, Jr., of Dowagiac

July 3, 1932 — Jan. 8, 2022

Samuel H. “Sam” Abiney, Jr., 89, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at The Timbers of Cass County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Dowagiac Moose Lodge, 54867 M 51 N., Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Sam was born on July 3, 1932, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Samuel and Nellie (Hemminger) Abiney, Sr. For 30 years, Sam worked as the landscaper for homes listed with Carl Jones Real Estate Firm. He took great pride in that making sure each yard was well maintained. He also enjoyed drawing and roller skating, as well as working with his hands by building model cars, crafting, and fixing and selling lawn mowers. In his later years, when he was at The Timbers, Sam was known for making his ‘NASCAR style laps’ throughout the building with his walker while smiling when the nurses shouted what lap he was on. Never wanting to sit down for too long, Sam also loved participating in karaoke & bingo nights and was very proud of his role as “The Keeper of the Calendar” making sure it was always changed when a new day began. Sam is survived by his sister, Thelma Raab; nieces and nephews, Donna, Terry, Peggy, Karen, Joe, Tammy, Chuck, Iva, Rachel, Angie, Tracy, Wes, Theresa, Stacie, Carrie, Meagan, Chad and Sandy; and cousins, Asa and Pat.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph and Alice Abiney; and nephews, Bob and Will.