Jan & Steve LeClaire

Jan LeClaire, born Aug. 5, 1951, and Steve LeClaire, born Aug. 30, 1951; You didn’t know one without the other. United, August 4, 1973; separated Dec. 11, 2021; reunited Jan. 4, 2022.

Jan fought a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, and Steve succumbed to complications from the treatment of COVID-19. Jan was ready, we never will be. It wasn’t a Norman Rockwell painting with the family gathered around. Steve was in the hospital and unable to be with us when she passed. Jan died as she lived, peacefully and without fanfare. She will be missed by all whose countless lives she touched. Steve fought to get back to his girls and grandkids, but the call of his beloved won out. In the end, he was ready as well. He needed reassurance that it was OK, that he had taught us well, and that we could go on with that knowledge. His wisdom and experience will leave an unfillable void. He also told us to “keep this short.” Visit \hovenfunerals.com for the rest of their tribute.