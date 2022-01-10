Stonegate Dermatology welcomes new provider

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed Kristyn Beaver, NP, to the medical staff. Beaver is seeing patients alongside Riddhi Shah, DO, and Dennis Kordish, PA, at Stonegate Dermatology, located at 3901 Stonegate Park, Suite 300, in St. Joseph.

Beaver earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Purdue University Global and is certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has more than 30 years of clinical nursing experience in intensive care, cardiac, post-operative, obstetrics, and labor and delivery. Most recently, Beaver completed clinical rounds in dermatology with Beacon Medical Group.

“Through my clinical rotations I learned that many systemic diseases are manifested through skin conditions which can have a drastic impact on someone’s life both physically and emotionally,” Beaver said. “I am excited to join the care team at Stonegate Dermatology and look forward to the opportunity to partner with my patients as we work together to understand their condition and develop a treatment plan that meets their skincare goals.”

The care team at Stonegate Dermatology diagnoses and treats a variety of conditions and ailments of the skin including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, ringworm and warts, among others. Providers also diagnose and treat skin cancer including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit stonegatedermatology.org or call (269) 408-4265.