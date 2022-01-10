Honor Credit Union announces Alex Grumbine as director of commercial relationships

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced the hire of Alex Grumbine as its new director of commercial relationships. In his new role, Grumbine is responsible for leading Honor’s commercial lending team, providing quality business lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness, and delivering a simple experience and competitive solutions for members throughout Michigan supported by a growing team of expert lenders.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Honor team and working closely with community members to provide solutions for financial success,” Grumbine said. “Honor has a great reputation of being present in the community, listening to member needs, and providing a quality, frictionless experience. We have an experienced, quality team, and I look forward to working together to expand our products and engage with our members. The culture at Honor is incredible, and I look forward to many joining the Honor family.”

Originally from St. Joseph, Grumbine comes to Honor with a bachelor of arts in supply chain management from Michigan State University and specialized certifications in continuous improvement and lean principles and economic development finance professional. Grumbine has gained professional experience as systems project manager, business development manager, and director of business and industry at Kinexus Group and has more than three years of experience as a commercial loan officer at a local financial institution.

Grumbine currently resides in St. Joseph with his fiancé, Alyson, and their rescue cat, Chip. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, trying out new restaurants, hiking and spending time with his friends and family.