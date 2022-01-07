Two dead after car stuck in snow bank catches fire

Published 1:42 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Report

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — Two people have succumbed to injuries caused by a car fire in Pokagon Township early Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 57000 block of M-51 South in Pokagon Township at 3:50 a.m. Friday. They found a vehicle stuck in a driveway due to heavy snowfall.

Deputies believe that when the occupants were unable to get the vehicle out of the snow, carbon monoxide filled the passenger compartment and rendered both passengers unconscious. The heat from the overworked engine is believed to have started the fire.

The names of the victims are being withheld until positive identification is made. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Pokagon Fire Department and WMED.

