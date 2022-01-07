Miss Cassopolis returns Sunday
Published 4:29 pm Friday, January 7, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — The stage at Cassopolis High School will be host to glittering gowns and shining crowns this weekend.
The Miss Cassopolis — Blossomtime Affiliated Program returns this weekend. The pageant will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. at the Cassopolis High School Auditorium, 22721 Diamond Cove St., Cassopolis. This year’s theme is “Miss Cassopolis presents: Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”
Organizers of the event said they were excited for Sunday’s show.
“I’m excited to be back carrying on the tradition of such an amazing program within Cassopolis,” said Ashley Sampson, of the Miss Cassopolis Committee. “Being able to offer this opportunity to our youth is truly my favorite part.”
Contestants include:
Miss Cassopolis
Contestant 1: Naomi Curtis
Contestant 2: Rebekah Rininger
Contestant 3: Texas Brooks
Contestant 4: Paige Knepple
Mr. Cassopolis
Contestant 1: William Poitras
Contestant 2: Christian Collins
Mr. & Miss Teen
Contestant 1: Mitchell Conner
Contestant 2: Madison Conner
Miss Jr. Teen
Contestant 1: Katelin Glon
Contestant 2: Savannah Krukowski
Contestant 3: Aleah Dahlgren
Little Miss
Contestant 1: Lauren Jones
Contestant 2: Kaylee Bloss
Contestant 3: Khloe Hester
Contestant 4: Kylee Sampson
Contestant 5: Tinley Gless
Contestant 6: Kylee Russell
Contestant 7: Mia Conner
Contestant 8: Natalie Lemon
Little Mr.
Contestant 1: Jesse Lemon II
Contestant 2: Jackson Conner