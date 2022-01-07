Miss Cassopolis returns Sunday

CASSOPOLIS — The stage at Cassopolis High School will be host to glittering gowns and shining crowns this weekend.

The Miss Cassopolis — Blossomtime Affiliated Program returns this weekend. The pageant will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. at the Cassopolis High School Auditorium, 22721 Diamond Cove St., Cassopolis. This year’s theme is “Miss Cassopolis presents: Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

Organizers of the event said they were excited for Sunday’s show.

“I’m excited to be back carrying on the tradition of such an amazing program within Cassopolis,” said Ashley Sampson, of the Miss Cassopolis Committee. “Being able to offer this opportunity to our youth is truly my favorite part.”

Contestants include:

Miss Cassopolis

Contestant 1: Naomi Curtis

Contestant 2: Rebekah Rininger

Contestant 3: Texas Brooks

Contestant 4: Paige Knepple

Mr. Cassopolis

Contestant 1: William Poitras

Contestant 2: Christian Collins

Mr. & Miss Teen

Contestant 1: Mitchell Conner

Contestant 2: Madison Conner

Miss Jr. Teen

Contestant 1: Katelin Glon

Contestant 2: Savannah Krukowski

Contestant 3: Aleah Dahlgren

Little Miss

Contestant 1: Lauren Jones

Contestant 2: Kaylee Bloss

Contestant 3: Khloe Hester

Contestant 4: Kylee Sampson

Contestant 5: Tinley Gless

Contestant 6: Kylee Russell

Contestant 7: Mia Conner

Contestant 8: Natalie Lemon

Little Mr.

Contestant 1: Jesse Lemon II

Contestant 2: Jackson Conner