ENGAGEMENT: Smith-King

Samantha Lee Smith and Terrance John King, both of Chicago, recently announced their engagement.

The bride’s family includes mother, Annette Poehlman, of Niles; father, Darwin Smith, of Three Oaks; grandparents, Sandie Swartz, of the Niles-Buchanan area, Larry Poehlman, of Edwardsburg, and Eunice and Gordon Smith.

The groom’s family includes mother, Betsy Chrest King; father, Jack King; grandparents, Sophie and Merril Chrest, and John and Josephine King.

The bride, Samantha Smith, graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2010 and Michigan State University in 2016 with a degree in zoology. She now works as a zoologist with the Lincoln Park Zoo. The groom, Terrance John King, graduated from York High School in 2008 and the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2013 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He now works as a mechanical engineer with Wabtech.

The couple shares a dog, Mr. Bubbles.

King proposed to Smith at Mills Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. They are planning a spring 2023 wedding.