Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Published 11:19 am Thursday, January 6, 2022
Dec. 29
10:40 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop
11:14 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, larceny complaint
11:57 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute
12:09 p.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, larceny complaint
5:19 p.m. — 200 Block New York, general assist
6:10 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out
Dec. 30
12:23 a.m. — 57000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
12:58 a.m. — 100 Block Thickstun, disorderly person
10:07 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, stalking complaint
11:12 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist other agency
11:27 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3:04 p.m. — N. Front/Spruce, traffic stop
5:35 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
6:44 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person
8:15 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist
11:20 p.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, malicious destruction of property
Dec. 31
Midnight —Police Department, general assist
2:30 p.m. — M-51 N./Burmax, traffic complaint
3:33 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop
4:12 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, traffic stop
8:20 p.m. — M-51 S./State, assist Pokagon Tribal Police
10:59 p.m. — Louise/McMaster, suspicious situation
11:34 p.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, public peace
Jan. 1
12:21 a.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, public peace
12:54 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist animal ccontrol
1:30 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, assault complaint
2:30 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, operating while intoxicated arrest
2:40 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, burning complaint
9 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, malicious destruction of property
11 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., private property crash
11:58 a.m. — 300 Block Main, assault complaint
1:10 p.m. — 56000 Block Dailey, suspicious situation
1:45 p.m. — 300 Block Cass, burglary complaint
2:55 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, private property crash
3:58 p.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, civil dispute
5:10 p.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, suspicious situation
5:45 p.m. — Wilbur Hill/Cass, traffic complaint
9:30 p.m. — W. Division/Main, traffic stop
9:44 p.m. — 400 Block West, suspicious situation
11:17 p.m. — S. Front/Pokagon, traffic stop
Jan. 2
1:30 a.m. — 300 Block Orchard, public peace
7:45 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
10 a.m. — Round Oak/Premier, suspicious vehicle
12:44 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., found property
2 p.m. — W. High/S. Paul, traffic stop
2:02 p.m. — Main St/S Lowe, hit and run crash
3:30 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, alarm
3:52 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
4:50 p.m. — 200 Block W. High, civil dispute
7:50 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, stalking complaint