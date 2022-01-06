Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

Published 11:19 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Submitted

Dec. 29

10:40 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

11:14 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, larceny complaint

11:57 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute

12:09 p.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, larceny complaint

5:19 p.m. — 200 Block New York, general assist

6:10 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out

 

Dec. 30

12:23 a.m. — 57000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

12:58 a.m. — 100 Block Thickstun, disorderly person

10:07 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, stalking complaint

11:12 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist other agency

11:27 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3:04 p.m. — N. Front/Spruce, traffic stop

5:35 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

6:44 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, suspicious person

8:15 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist

11:20 p.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, malicious destruction of property

 

Dec. 31

Midnight —Police Department, general assist

2:30 p.m. — M-51 N./Burmax, traffic complaint

3:33 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop

4:12 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, traffic stop

8:20 p.m. — M-51 S./State, assist Pokagon Tribal Police

10:59 p.m. — Louise/McMaster, suspicious situation

11:34 p.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, public peace

 

Jan. 1

12:21 a.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, public peace

12:54 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist animal ccontrol

1:30 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, assault complaint

2:30 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, operating while intoxicated arrest

2:40 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, burning complaint

9 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, malicious destruction of property

11 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., private property crash

11:58 a.m. — 300 Block Main, assault complaint

1:10 p.m. — 56000 Block Dailey, suspicious situation

1:45 p.m. — 300 Block Cass, burglary complaint

2:55 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, private property crash

3:58 p.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, civil dispute

5:10 p.m. — Eagle Trace Apartments, suspicious situation

5:45 p.m. — Wilbur Hill/Cass, traffic complaint

9:30 p.m. — W. Division/Main, traffic stop

9:44 p.m. — 400 Block West, suspicious situation

11:17 p.m. — S. Front/Pokagon, traffic stop

 

Jan. 2

1:30 a.m. — 300 Block Orchard, public peace

7:45 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

10 a.m. — Round Oak/Premier, suspicious vehicle

12:44 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., found property

2 p.m. — W. High/S. Paul, traffic stop

2:02 p.m. — Main St/S Lowe, hit and run crash

3:30 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, alarm

3:52 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

4:50 p.m. — 200 Block W. High, civil dispute

7:50 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, stalking complaint

