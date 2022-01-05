Roundup: Edwardsburg rolls past Mattawan, Dowagiac picks up its first win

EDWARDSBURG — Averaging better than 77 points per game, the Edwardsburg girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 72-59 win over visiting Mattawan Tuesday night.

The Eddies (5-0) are averaging 77.8 points per contest so far this season. The Wildcats (2-3), out of the SMAC, provided Edwardsburg with its most challenging game of the season, but were still defeated by 13 points as the Eddies outscored Mattawan 38-28 in the second half.

Edwardsburg grabbed a 23-13 lead after the opening eight minutes play, but had to settle for a 34-31 halftime advantage as the Wildcats came storming back in the second quarter.

Macey Laubach led the Eddies with a game-high 24 points, while Ella Castelluci added 17 and Katie Schaible 10.

Mattawan was led by Adelaide Douglass’ 22 points. Delaney Elsmore added 14 and Yasmin Pirbhai 13.

Edwardsburg returns to Wolverine Conference play Friday night as it travels to Dowagiac for a South Division matchup.

Dowagiac 34, Coloma 28

The visiting Chieftains picked up their first win of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night.

Dowagiac (1-6) trailed 8-5 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime. In the second half, the Chieftains outscored the Comets 19-10 to rally for the victory.

“Tonight, our defense in the second half stepped up big time,” said Dowagiac coach Jason Turner. “We held them to 10 points in the second half. Makayla [Hill] and Calley [Ruff] stepped up big time in shutting down No. 24 in the second half. Then everyone else put in great effort around them. Very proud of how all the girls played tonight, but we now need to build off of this.”

Alanah Smith led Dowagiac with 12 points, while Maggie Weller added nine and Josie Lock six. Hill finished with five points.

Buchanan 54, Three Rivers 31

A trio of players in double figures helped host Buchanan remain undefeated Tuesday night.

LaBria Austin scored a game-high 15 points for the Bucks, who continue to play without all-state center Faith Carson. Alexa Burns added 11 points and Hannah Herman 10 points.

The Wildcats (1-5) got eight points from Allie McGlothlen.

Buchanan (7-0) is back in action Monday as it travels to Constantine for the first of three games next week.

Cassopolis 65, Berrien Springs 22

Jadin Wolfe scored a career-high 23 points to lead Cassopolis to a 65-22 non-conference win over visiting Berrien Springs Tuesday night.

The Rangers (3-2) outscored the Shamrocks (0-6) 18-2 in the opening quarter and cruised home with the victory.

Atyanna Alford added 10 points for Cassopolis, which also got nine points from Jania Williams.

Lakeshore 72, Niles 17

With senior Amara Palmer sidelined by illness Tuesday night, visiting Niles struggled to find any offense in a 72-17 loss to arch rival Lakeshore.

The Lancers grabbed a 20-5 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 62-15 after three quarters.

Natalie Lucero led the Vikings (2-4) with six points. Kamryn Patterson, who, along with Palmer are Niles’ top scores, was held to just two points.

Ainsley Ashby led Lakeshore (2-3) and all scorers with 13 points. Megan Wurster added 12 points.