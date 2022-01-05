Roundup: Bobcats rout Gobles; Rangers, Bucks defeated

NILES — Host Brandywine used a 42-point first half to knock off Gobles in a non-league boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The Bobcats improved to 3-2 with an easy 75-29 victory over the Tigers, who dropped to 1-4 on the season.

After opening a 17-6 lead after one quarter, Brandywine scored 25 points in the second quarter to take 42-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Bobcats outscored the Tigers 32-16 in the second half.

Nate Orr led Brandywine with a game-high 20 points. The Bobcats also got 12 points from Carson Knapp and 11 from Jeramiah Palmer.

Nick Lopez led Gobles with 11 points.

The Bobcats will travel to Parchment for another non-league contest Friday night.

Berrien Springs 47, Cassopolis 40

Visiting Cassopolis could not dig itself out of an early 10-4 deficit in its 47-47 non-conference loss to Berrien Springs Tuesday night.

The Rangers (1-3) kept it close throughout, but trailed 21-16 at halftime and 35-27 heading into the final quarter.

Daishean Jamison led Cassopolis with 11 points. Davion Goins added nine points.

James York and Byron Tate both had a game-high 15 points to pace the Shamrocks, who improved to 5-2 on the year.

The Rangers will host Mendon in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday.

Three Rivers 56, Buchanan 48

Host Three Rivers kept Buchanan winless on the season as it turned a 32-30 halftime lead into a 56-48 non-conference win Tuesday night.

The Bucks (0-4) trailed 16-12 after the opening eight minutes of play, but cut the lead down to two points by halftime as they outscored the Wildcats 18-16. Three Rivers (2-3) increased its lead to six points (46-40) by the end of the third quarter.

Ryan Young scored a game-high 30 points for Buchanan. Dillon Oatsvall and Brady Thompson both finished with five points.

Drew Brown scored 23 points to lead Three Rivers, which also got 20 points from Angelo Hausmainis.

Buchanan will look to pick up its first win of the 2021-22 season Friday night at Bridgman.