Ice Time to celebrate 25 years this February

DOWAGIAC — A community-favorite festival will be celebrating a milestone next month.

While this winter has been unseasonably warm, for those who love the colder months of Michigan, Dowagiac Ice Time promises to give a taste of what snow lovers have been longing for.

Celebrating its 25th year, Ice Time returns to downtown Saturday, Feb. 5, featuring such festival favorites as human foosball, frozen fish toss, chili crawl and, of course, ice sculptures that line the sidewalks, including the captivating live sculpture.

Kris Soenen, chamber president and Ice Time chairperson, said the winter festival has been underwritten by the returning corporate sponsors. They are Dowagiac Credit Union, Dowsett Chiropractic Health Center, 1st Source Bank, Garage Doors Plus More, Lyons Industries and Who Knew? Consignment.