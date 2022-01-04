Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan, 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 60, COLOMA 31

At Dowagiac

COLOMA 31

Jake Ickes 11, Ethan Kreitner 0, Skyler Wolfe 3, P.J. Parker 0, Cannon Hodges 4, Cameron Schinck 9, Omari Jones 0, Ethan Vandermolen 4. TOTALS: 10 6-10 31

DOWAGIAC 60

Cole Weller 10, Ethan Hannapel 3, Mason Peck 4, Henry Weller 30, Octavious Brooks 0, Keshawn Russell 2, Jordan Hardin 6, Noah Green 0, Logan Wallace 3, Ben Klann 2. TOTALS: 22 10-15 60

Coloma 8 12 21 31

Dowagiac 2 15 40 60

3-point baskets: Coloma 5 (Ickes, Wolfe, Schinck 3, Dowagiac 6 (Hannapel, H, Weller 5). Total fouls (fouled out): Coloma 15 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Varsity records: Coloma 3-2, Dowagiac 2-3

BRANDYWINE 75, GOBLES 29

At Niles

GOBLES 29

Kevin Head 2, Nick Lopez 11, Tony Lisowski 1, Takunda Kubuoruno 3, Tristan Harbaugh 7, Pepe Martin 5. TOTALS: 12 4-11 29

BRANDYWINE 75

Carson Knapp 12, Tyler Deming 3, Jeramiah Palmer 11, Michael Palmer 6, Nate Orr 20, Jamier Palmer 4, Jaiden Spitler 5, Owen Hulett 3, Carter Sobecki 6, Byron Linley 5. TOTALS: 32 0-2 75

Gobles 6 13 22 29

Brandywine 17 42 63 75

3-point baskets: Gobles 1 (Martin 1), Brandywine 11 (Knapp 4, Orr 2, Deming 1, Jeramiah Palmer 1, Spitler 1, Hulett 1, Linley 1). Total fouls: Gobles 8, Brandywine 11. Varsity records: Gobles 1-4, Brandywine 3-2

BERRIEN SPRINGS 47, CASSOPOLIS 40

At Berrien Springs

CASSOPOLIS 40

Davion Goins 9, M. Ward 6, Daeton Gillam 6, Daishean Jamison 11, R.J. Drews 6, K. May 2. TOTALS: 15 7-10 40

BERRIEN SPRINGS 47

Josiah Pittman 2, James York 15, Byron Tate 15, Kole Blasko 7, Chris Gordon 3, Brody Brewer 6. TOTALS: 19 5-6 47

Cassopolis 4 16 27 40

B. Springs 10 21 35 47

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Ward 2, Gillam 1), Berrien Springs 5 (Tate 3, York 1, Blasko 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 14 (Goins), Berrien Springs 15 (York). Varsity records: Cassopolis 1-3, Berrien Springs 5-2

THREE RIVERS 56, BUCHANAN 48

At Three Rivers

BUCHANAN 48

Thomas VanOverberghe 4, Connor Legault 2, Dillon Oatsvall 5, Ryan Young 30, Brady Thompson 5, Troy Holloway 1, Paul VanOverberghe 1. TOTALS: 18 9-19 48

THREE RIVERS 56

Angelo Hausmainis 20, Caleb Quake 5, Connor Quake 6, Drew Brown 23, Garron Gahan 2. TOTALS: 22 7-13 56

Buchanan 12 30 40 48

Three Rivers 16 32 46 56

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Young 2, Thompson 1), Three Rivers 5 (Hausmainis 2, Connor Quake 2, Caleb Quake 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 14, Three Rivers 18. Records: Buchanan 0-4, Three Rivers 2-3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 72, MATTAWAN 59

At Edwardsburg

MATTAWAN 59

Alyssa Hinkley 3, Delaney Elsmore 14, Peyton Wright 6, Julia Mosier 1, Yasmin Pirbhai 13, Adelaide Douglass 22, Zhai Martin 0. TOTALS: 23 6-12 59

EDWARDSBURG 72

Ella Castelucci 17, Macy Laubach 24, Katie Schaible 10, Kenzie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 8, Abby Bossler 3, Caitlin Tighe 7. TOTALS: 27 9-13 72

Mattawan 13 31 49 59

Edwardsburg 23 34 55 72

3-point baskets: Mattawan 7 (Elsmore 4, Wright 2, Hinkley 1), Edwardsburg 7 (Markel 2, Katie Schaible 2, Laubach 1, Kenzie Schaible 1, Bossler 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Mattawan 11 (Martin), Edwardsburg 14. Varsity records: Mattawan 2-3, Edwardsburg 5-0

BRANDYWINE 46, GOBLES 30

At Niles

GOBLES 30

Kennadi Killeen 9, McKenzie Lisowski 3, Deanna Wood 4, Amanda Barber 6, Charlotte Zantello 6, Ellianna VanHorn 2. TOTALS: 11 6-15 30

BRANDYWINE 46

Adeline Gill 4, Ellie Knapp 15, Adelyn Drotoz 4, Ireland Prenkert 9, Tressa Hullinger 2, Miley Young 8, Kadence Brumitt 4. TOTALS: 16 8-15 46

Gobles 3 11 18 30

Brandywine 13 23 30 46

3-point baskets: Gobles 2 (Barber 2), Brandywine 6 (Prenkert 3, Knapp 2, Young 1). Total fouls: Gobles 13, Brandywine 16. Varsity records: Gobles 2-4, Brandywine 7-0

DOWAGIAC 34, COLOMA 28

At Coloma

DOWAGIAC 34

Josie Lock 6, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 5, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 9, Damia Brooks 0, Audrey Johnson 0, Alanah Smith 12. TOTALS: 14 6-14 34

COLOMA 28

H. Greron 0, K. Smith 5 A. Genevese 0, A. Allmon 5, T. Brown 12, C. Kimmerly 0, T. Brown 4, M. Kramer 2, Q. Torres 0. TOTALS: 12 1-5 28

Dowagiac 5 15 18 34

Coloma 8 18 20 28

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Coloma 3 (Allmon, T. Brown). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Coloma 17 (T. Brown, C. Kimmerly). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-6, Coloma 1-4

BUCHANAN 54, THREE RIVERS 31

At Buchanan

THREE RIVERS 31

Macy Ivins 3, Emma Stasiuk 5, Gabby Charvat 7, Rylie Glass 2, Annabelle Gill 2, Allie McGlothlen 8, C. Barth 2. TOTALS: 13 2-4 31

BUCHANAN 54

Hailey Jonatzke 0, Jillian McKean 1, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 15, Hannah Herman 10, Jenna French 2, Alyssa Carson 4, Alexa Burns 11, Hannah Tompkins 6. TOTALS: 23 3-7 54

Three Rivers 9 20 27 31

Buchanan 18 26 40 54

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 3 (Ivins 1, Stasiuk 1, Charvat 1), Buchanan 5 (Herman 2, Burns 1, Austin 1, Lietz 1). Total fouls: Three Rivers 9, Buchanan 10. Varsity records: Three Rivers 1-5, Buchanan 7-0

CASSOPOLIS 65, BERRIEN SPRINGS 22

At Cassopolis

BERRIEN SPRINGS 22

Jasyl Withers 2, Aaliyah Mock 3, Huldah Nyamueya 2, Lillian Weiganol 3, Kaari Hurley 2, Charlie Mock 3, Destiny Davis 1, Taneya Shivers 6. TOTALS: 8 2-6 22

CASSOPOLIS 65

Jania Williams 9, Ella Smith 6, Alexis Millirans 7, Quianna Murray 4, Atyanna Alford 10, Jadin Wolfe 23, Makayla Robinson 2, Naomi Curtis 2, Mackenzie Boyer 2. TOTALS: 29 5-13 65

B. Springs 2 9 16 22

Cassopolis 18 30 48 65

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 4 (A. Mock 1, Shivers 1, C. Mock 1, Weiganol 1), Cassopolis 2 (Williams 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 12, Cassopolis 6. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 0-6, Cassopolis 3-2

LAKESHORE 72, NILES 17

At Stevensville

NILES 17

Kamryn Patterson 2, Elly Matlock 2, Ayshia Smith 3, Natalie Lucero 6, Brynn Lake 2, Bree Lake 2. TOTALS: 6 4-6 17

LAKESHORE 72

Bianca Chavez 2, Megan Wurster 12, Isabella Chavez 8, D’kara Scott 2, Ainsley Ashby 13, Gabby Solloway 8, Paige Lies 4, Riley Pifer 9, Emily Lockman 6, Gabriella Conway 8. TOTALS: 32 2-3 72.=

Niles 5 13 15 17

Lakeshore 20 42 62 72

3-point baskets: Niles 1 (Lucero 1), Lakeshore 6 (Ashby 3, Solloway 2, Pifer 1). Total fouls: Niles 5, Lakeshore 11. Varsity records: Niles 2-4, Lakeshore 2-3